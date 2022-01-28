Bob Saget's Daughter Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To The Late Actor
Bob Saget unexpectedly died in his Orlando hotel room on January 9. The beloved "Full House" alum and comedian's death brought on an outpouring of love and support for his family, as the people who knew and loved him are grieving a man who touched many lives. The last conversation Saget had with his wife Kelly Rizzo is devastating, to say the least. In her interview with the "Today" show, Rizzo said her husband couldn't wait to get back home after touring in Florida. When asked about the last text she received from her husband, Rizzo shared, "I think I said, 'I love you dearly.' And he said, 'I love you endlessly,'" she recalled. "And then I said, 'I can't wait to see you tomorrow' ... It was just all love."
Likewise, Saget's "Full House" co-star Candace Cameron Bure also shared how she's been doing following Saget's death. In an Instagram post, she included a photo of her and fellow "Full House" star Dave Coulier sharing a moment at a farmer's market in L.A. She wrote, "This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life and yet, incredibly beautiful because of family and close friends. Yesterday was a better day. We walked, we laughed, we reminisced. @dcoulier and @melissacoulier, I love you."
And now Saget's daughter has just penned a heartbreaking tribute to the actor and father that she loved and knew best.
Lara Saget remembers her father for who he was
Bob Saget was someone who loved his television daughters as much as he did his real-life daughters. While there's no doubt that he had a close bond with Candace Cameron Bure, who he defended as the most "positive person" on the planet, he was also very close and supportive towards "Full House" star Jodie Sweetin, too. In fact, he shared a photo of the two of them together back in 2015 on Twitter and captioned it with, "Best fake middle daughter I've ever had. I love you."
And now Saget's own daughter Lara Saget shared a black-and-white throwback Instagram photo of herself as a child with her father giving her a hug. "To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts. My dad loved with everything he had," she captioned the post. "He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body. Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love. Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest."
There's no doubt that Saget's humor and laughter, and even kindness, is still living in everyone's hearts.