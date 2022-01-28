The Racy Celebrity Poster In Ben Affleck's Childhood Bedroom That Left His Mother Utterly Confused

Ben Affleck has long been one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, and not just because of his long list of films and accolades, but also because of the attention he's gotten from his personal life. From his marriage to Jennifer Garner and his romance with Jennifer Lopez, has seen his name in the tabloid magazines and gossip blogs for all different kinds of reasons.

While "The Town" actor has enjoyed Hollywood heartthrob status thanks to his People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive titles in 1997 and 2006, he wasn't always considered leading man material. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Affleck said he was forced to fix his teeth for a movie role. He said that the producers of "Armageddon," apparently "made me fix my teeth and work out and be sexy." He wondered, "Be sexy, how do I do that? 'Go to the gym!' Running in the gym and putting oil on my body and stuff, and it just turned out to be a long-form version of one of those male topless calendars."

Maybe Affleck knows what he's talking about, since he says that there was another celebrity that he worshiped as a kid so much that he had a nearly nude poster of him above his bed.