Kate Middleton Just Took Over One Of Prince Harry's Most Famous Roles

Kate Middleton has been taking on more royal duties as of late — and her plate just got bigger. The Duchess of Cambridge, who just turned 40 in January, has been excelling in her leadership role, as she and husband Prince William are currently eyeballed as the future of the monarchy.

In December 2021, she hosted her first Christmas carol event that would go on to be televised around the U.K. The event served to honor first responders amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and to say it was a success would be an understatement. Royal expert Dickie Arbiter told Daily Mail, "The Carol service was Kate's idea" and that the Cambridges are "acting like a bridge" for younger generations. It was also there where Kate performed a breathtaking piano performance alongside Tom Walker.

It isn't all sunshines and rainbows for Kate, however. With the aftershock of Sussexit still looming and Prince Andrew's upcoming civil case with Virginia Giuffre, the royal family has fallen under scrutiny for quite some time. As a result, "Kate will step up," as the 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth "hugely values her support, and will rely on her more than ever," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Closer. And now, Kate Middleton's role just expanded even further