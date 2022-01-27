Royal Expert Explains How Prince Andrew Is Trying To Save Face With His Current Legal Strategy - Exclusive

It appears that Queen Elizabeth did not influence Prince Andrew to move forward on his demand to have a trial by jury. Kinsey Schofield, entertainment reporter, royal correspondent, and founder of To Di For Daily, exclusively told Nicki Swift that he may have done it to prove his innocence. "I do not believe the queen would encourage a jury trial... I think this is Andrew trying to prove to his family and the public that he is in fact innocent," Schofield said. "He is known as being stubborn and hard-headed (not to mention arrogant) and I think that this is another example of that. The queen would not have to sign off on his strategy because she has removed herself from the situation by removing Andrew's titles and forcing him to fight this as a civilian."

The expert also believes that jury by trial may do Prince Andrew's case more harm than good. "Prince Andrew is not a very likable character so I would be concerned with a jury trial because it will be hard to find individuals that will sympathize with a man accused of taking advantage of an underage girl," Schofield added. "While there might not be any physical evidence to prove that the encounters happened, there is plenty of proof of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein... For some, it might be guilt by association."

As mentioned by Giuffre's attorney David Boies to NBC News, Prince Andrew's initial request to dismiss the case did nothing, anyway: "We already requested a jury trial so that would have happened no matter what he said."