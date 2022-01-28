Janet Jackson's New Claim About David Bowie Is Sure To Raise Eyebrows

In Janet Jackson's new eponymous documentary, she discusses the experience of moving from a modest home in Gary, Indiana, to a lavish property in Los Angeles after five of her brothers, known as the Jackson 5, rose to fame with their catchy tunes, according to the New York Post. After the move, the family hosted numerous parties at their new home, and invited plenty of A-list celebrities. Among the frequent attendees was late singer David Bowie. Janet recalls one party in particular when the "Under Pressure" artist showed up and went looking for a private room. That's when Randy Jackson cut in to explain what happened next. "Michael and I are sitting in one of the other rooms away from the party," he said. "So Bowie walks in and ... he offered us some of what he was doing to get high." While they didn't know exactly what Bowie was offering them, they both refused to partake.

Bowie was known for dealing with drug addiction throughout the peak of his career, namely cocaine, according to Far Out. His "Station to Station" album was allegedly created while he was under the influence, and following its release, Bowie couldn't remember recording it. Over the years, the "Space Oddity" singer was open about his experiences and attempts to get clean. He eventually worked through his addiction and got sober before his death in 2016.

