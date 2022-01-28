Janet Jackson's New Claim About David Bowie Is Sure To Raise Eyebrows
Fans of pop star Janet Jackson are eagerly awaiting the release of her new four-part documentary, aptly titled "Janet Jackson," which is set to premiere on Lifetime and A&E on January 28 and 29, per USA Today. Her brother, Randy Jackson, helped produce the docuseries, which explores the "Control" artist's life from childhood up until present day. Among the topics addressed are her experiences of working under the management of her father, Joe Jackson, the wardrobe malfunction during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004, her marriage to James DeBarge and the false rumors that they had a child together, and what it was like to lose her brother, Michael Jackson. The documentary was filmed over the course of five years, and includes interviews and clips with a number of family members, friends, and fellow celebrities.
Janet explained her motivation to create a documentary about her life and career during the opening scene of the first episode, according to Billboard. "It's just something that needs to be done," she said. "It's never ... You've had someone write this unauthorized biography or someone else do something. Or they'll do a movie and it's candy-coated ..." Later in the documentary, she discusses the family's move to Los Angeles and the racism they faced from their mostly white neighbors. She also delves into details about the parties they hosted in their new home and the people they invited, including famous singer David Bowie.
David Bowie attended one of the Jackson family's many parties
In Janet Jackson's new eponymous documentary, she discusses the experience of moving from a modest home in Gary, Indiana, to a lavish property in Los Angeles after five of her brothers, known as the Jackson 5, rose to fame with their catchy tunes, according to the New York Post. After the move, the family hosted numerous parties at their new home, and invited plenty of A-list celebrities. Among the frequent attendees was late singer David Bowie. Janet recalls one party in particular when the "Under Pressure" artist showed up and went looking for a private room. That's when Randy Jackson cut in to explain what happened next. "Michael and I are sitting in one of the other rooms away from the party," he said. "So Bowie walks in and ... he offered us some of what he was doing to get high." While they didn't know exactly what Bowie was offering them, they both refused to partake.
Bowie was known for dealing with drug addiction throughout the peak of his career, namely cocaine, according to Far Out. His "Station to Station" album was allegedly created while he was under the influence, and following its release, Bowie couldn't remember recording it. Over the years, the "Space Oddity" singer was open about his experiences and attempts to get clean. He eventually worked through his addiction and got sober before his death in 2016.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).