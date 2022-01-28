Julia Fox Is Rumored To Have Previously Dated One Of Kanye West's Former Enemies
Another day, another story involving Julia Fox and Kanye West. This time, the "Uncut Gems" star has been rumored to have dated one of West's former nemesis before meeting him, according to a new report.
In 2020, Fox divorced from ex-husband Peter Artemiev, with whom she shares a son named Valentino, per Distractify. One year after ending her marriage, in December 2021, the actor went on to call Artemiev out on social media, accusing him of being an absent father. "This man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS," Fox wrote on Instagram Story (via Page Six). "It's wrong!!! It's not fair."
"I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my co-parent, who is clearly struggling," Artemiev told the same publication. Despite all the marriage drama, Fox seemed to find solace in a very popular Canadian star who, coincidentally, was one of West's biggest enemies at the time.
Julia Fox reportedly had a fling with Drake in 2020
Before meeting Kanye West on New Year's Eve, Julia Fox reportedly had a brief yet intense relationship with Drake. As reported by Page Six, the two first connected on Instagram after the "Hotline Bling" rapper sent Fox a DM to congratulate her on her "Uncut Gems" role. Once her marriage to Peter Artemiev came to an end, the actor apparently decided to reach back out to Drake, and the two met for drinks in New York in February 2020. The next day, the rapper reportedly shut down Bloomingdale's just to see Fox, whom was booked there for a promo gig. "They closed down the store so he could visit," a source told Page Six.
What's even more shocking is that, when Fox visited Drake in Los Angeles a few days after Valentine's Day, the Canadian star gifted her two (yes, two) very expensive Birkin bags. She also traveled to Toronto and stayed at his mansion for a while, although her time was cut short due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. "They were closing the border [between Canada and the U.S.], and she had to get back home," the same source explained.
Though it's unsure how Kanye West feels about Fox's past with Drake, he ended his beef with the rapper in November 2021, so he might not be too fazed.