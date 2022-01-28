How John Stamos And Bob Saget Overcame Their Differences On Set Of Full House

The news that Bob Saget had died sent countless people who were touched by his greatness, humor, and performances into a devastating state of grief. Saget's death at the age of 65 on January 9 is unfortunately one of many celebrity deaths in 2022 so far, and his absence is still being processed by those who loved him most. Longtime friend and "Full House" co-star John Stamos has been incredibly vulnerable about his loss.

The show that introduced the world to lovable Danny Tanner banded together and expressed the very real family connection they have had with one another. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob," they shared in the statement posted to Stamos' Instagram.

Saget's funeral service was held in Los Angeles and around 300 people gathered to pay their respects, according to People. His "Full House" brothers Dave Coulier and Stamos were pallbearers, breaking the hearts of fans everywhere with their closeness to the comedian after all this time. Stamos is now sharing a deeper look into his first impression of Saget and how their relationship evolved.