How John Stamos And Bob Saget Overcame Their Differences On Set Of Full House
The news that Bob Saget had died sent countless people who were touched by his greatness, humor, and performances into a devastating state of grief. Saget's death at the age of 65 on January 9 is unfortunately one of many celebrity deaths in 2022 so far, and his absence is still being processed by those who loved him most. Longtime friend and "Full House" co-star John Stamos has been incredibly vulnerable about his loss.
The show that introduced the world to lovable Danny Tanner banded together and expressed the very real family connection they have had with one another. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob," they shared in the statement posted to Stamos' Instagram.
Saget's funeral service was held in Los Angeles and around 300 people gathered to pay their respects, according to People. His "Full House" brothers Dave Coulier and Stamos were pallbearers, breaking the hearts of fans everywhere with their closeness to the comedian after all this time. Stamos is now sharing a deeper look into his first impression of Saget and how their relationship evolved.
John Stamos breaks down his early clashing with Bob Saget
John Stamos spoke about his long relationship with Bob Saget in an interview with The New York Times, highlighting the low points and rocky start to the friendship that would eventually hold strong for decades. Saget's ex-wife Sherri Kramer told Stamos at the memorial, "He loved you so much. But in the beginning, he hated you."
Stamos apparently felt a similar way in the early days of their time on "Full House." He explained that with Saget being a comic and himself being more into drama, they instantly clashed with their styles. Stamos felt his co-star's jokey behavior on set was distracting, but as he expressed in his eulogy, per People, "It didn't take long for us to meet in the middle and to respect each other professionally and creatively as the years went by."
Stamos told the Times, "He found a balance like nobody I've ever seen. He would make up for all of that with just as much love or more." By the "Full House" series finale, he isn't sure how close his relationship with Saget was, but with the death of Stamos' father, "America's Dad" stepped in and took care of his friend. The "ER" alum shared, "We just were there through all the most important moments. Now I have to get through them without him, you know?" Stamos continues to share photos of his time with Saget on Instagram, always boiling down every memory to one theme — love.