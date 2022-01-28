Does Pete Davidson Have Khloé Kardashian's Seal Of Approval?
As wild and unlikely the rumors that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were dating sounded when they first started brewing in October, they proved to be solid. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and the "Saturday Night Live" comedian likely spent Christmas together, as The Cut detailed, and most assuredly spent the New Year in the Bahamas together, as E! News reported. If that doesn't point to serious romance, we don't know what does.
Davidson has also seemingly been getting love from Kim's family. On November 18, Davidson was featured with Kim, her mother, Kris Jenner, and Flavor Flav in a photo the rapper posted to Instagram to mark Davidson's birthday. "Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson's birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner," Flav captioned the post, proving Davidson and Kim were serious enough that he spent his special day with Kim and her mom.
Still, not everyone in Kim's circle is happy about her budding relationship. Her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West, minced no words to express his feelings for Kim's new boyfriend in his song "Eazy," released in January. "God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**," the rapper legally known as Ye rapped (via Rolling Stone). Similarly, Kim's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was reportedly jealous of the attention Kim received when she was linked to Davidson the same month she and Travis Barker got engaged, per the Mirror. But Khloé Kardashian has her own feelings about Davidson.
Khloé Kardashian reportedly 'loves Pete' Davidson
Khloé Kardashian has no problems at all with her big sister Kim Kardashian's new beau, Pete Davidson. "She loves Pete and is so happy to see how happy he makes her sister," an insider told Page Six on January 28. Khloé, who is known for her sense of humor, is enjoying having a comedian around the family. "[They] get along great," another source added. Khloé has even gone out for a night on the town with Kim and Davidson. On January 26, the trio plus some friends had some barbecue in Los Angeles before heading out to an escape room, as Entertainment Tonight reported. "Everyone at the table seemed super relaxed and happy," an eyewitness told the outlet.
Khloé has proved she knows how to separate her sisters' relationship from her own when it comes to her former brothers-in-law. Just a couple of months after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, Khloé showed his love for him. "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!" Khloé wrote on Instagram on June 8.
Similarly, she continues to nurture her relationship with Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, Us Weekly noted in December. In fact, Scott sent Khloé flowers when news that her ex Tristan Thompson had fathered a baby after cheating on her again. It looks like Khloé can definitely be friends with Davidson without letting it affect her relationship with West.