Does Pete Davidson Have Khloé Kardashian's Seal Of Approval?

As wild and unlikely the rumors that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were dating sounded when they first started brewing in October, they proved to be solid. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and the "Saturday Night Live" comedian likely spent Christmas together, as The Cut detailed, and most assuredly spent the New Year in the Bahamas together, as E! News reported. If that doesn't point to serious romance, we don't know what does.

Davidson has also seemingly been getting love from Kim's family. On November 18, Davidson was featured with Kim, her mother, Kris Jenner, and Flavor Flav in a photo the rapper posted to Instagram to mark Davidson's birthday. "Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson's birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner," Flav captioned the post, proving Davidson and Kim were serious enough that he spent his special day with Kim and her mom.

Still, not everyone in Kim's circle is happy about her budding relationship. Her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West, minced no words to express his feelings for Kim's new boyfriend in his song "Eazy," released in January. "God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**," the rapper legally known as Ye rapped (via Rolling Stone). Similarly, Kim's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was reportedly jealous of the attention Kim received when she was linked to Davidson the same month she and Travis Barker got engaged, per the Mirror. But Khloé Kardashian has her own feelings about Davidson.