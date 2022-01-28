Queen Elizabeth Launches A Completely Unexpected New Product
Sure, she's led the throne for 70 years, but behind closed doors, Queen Elizabeth seems like quite the peculiar individual. When she's not dressed to the nines to represent the royal family worldwide, the 95-year-old queen can be found partaking in late-night television sessions — which often come at a price.
In October, it was reported that Elizabeth's late-night viewings have left her "knackered," as a source revealed to the Daily Mail, and understandably so. Apparently, she is a huge fan of British police procedural "Line of Duty," and has raved about the show's never-ending twists time and time again. Just like grandson Prince Harry, the queen has a great affinity for sport, reportedly staying up late to watch tennis prodigy Emma Raducanu win the US Open.
She also has very specific habits when it comes to dining. In fact, the queen has one golden rule when dining at her table: all guests must mirror her behavior when eating, as Hello! notes. Essentially, when the queen puts her fork down, all must oblige — never cross Elizabeth at the dinner table! However, fans can soon dine like royalty on their own time, as Queen Elizabeth is releasing a product you would not believe.
Queen Elizabeth is releasing her own ketchup
Fine dining never got any better. Now, your burgers and hot dogs can be supercharged by the flavors of Sandringham Estate with Queen Elizabeth's latest product rollout: her own ketchup! A condiment perfect for all tomato connoisseurs, People notes that the ketchup is made with ingredients from the estate grounds — including dates, apple juice, and spices — and is "ideal for breakfast or any time of the day." We know it'd go well with the queen's hamburgers, though she prefers it sans bun, with a side of cranberries instead of ketchup.
Not only is she releasing ketchup, but she's also releasing another condiment in the form of brown sauce! Essentially like a steak sauce, the outlet revealed that it's "packed with vinegar and spices." It makes sense she'd release such, given she likes her steak prepared very specifically. Former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed on his YouTube channel that "The queen never used to like her meat really, really rare, or medium-rare. She likes it more well done so she'd always have the first slice."
The chef also previously revealed the queen's guilty pleasure: chocolate. "She is absolutely a chocoholic," McGrady told Hello!. "Anything we put on the menu that had chocolate on, she would pick off the menu," he further continued. While Queen Elizabeth has yet to release a chocolate-related product, we suspect it'd be quite the luxurious feast shall it ever hit the shelves!