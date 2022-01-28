Queen Elizabeth Launches A Completely Unexpected New Product

Sure, she's led the throne for 70 years, but behind closed doors, Queen Elizabeth seems like quite the peculiar individual. When she's not dressed to the nines to represent the royal family worldwide, the 95-year-old queen can be found partaking in late-night television sessions — which often come at a price.

In October, it was reported that Elizabeth's late-night viewings have left her "knackered," as a source revealed to the Daily Mail, and understandably so. Apparently, she is a huge fan of British police procedural "Line of Duty," and has raved about the show's never-ending twists time and time again. Just like grandson Prince Harry, the queen has a great affinity for sport, reportedly staying up late to watch tennis prodigy Emma Raducanu win the US Open.

She also has very specific habits when it comes to dining. In fact, the queen has one golden rule when dining at her table: all guests must mirror her behavior when eating, as Hello! notes. Essentially, when the queen puts her fork down, all must oblige — never cross Elizabeth at the dinner table! However, fans can soon dine like royalty on their own time, as Queen Elizabeth is releasing a product you would not believe.