George Clooney Confirms What We Suspected About His On-Screen Reunion With Julia Roberts
Back in 2001, A-list actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts worked together on the film "Ocean's Eleven." According to GQ (via CinemaBlend), the two famous actors hadn't met before then, despite Clooney starring as Batman in 1997 and Roberts as the lead in 1999's "Notting Hill."
"I'd never met her and she was making $20 million dollars a film," Clooney said. "And we just talked Brad [Pitt] into doing it and Matt [Damon] into doing it and we wanted Julia [Roberts] to do it. So, I put a $20 dollar bill on a script and I sent it to her. And I said, 'I hear you get $20 a picture now.'"
Over the years, Clooney and Roberts maintained a close friendship in Hollywood. In 2016, Roberts told People about the time she stayed with the actor while filming the sequel to the "Ocean's" franchise, along with details about their relationship. "I just said to him an hour ago, 'Thank God we really do like each other, or we'd be in hell,'" she said. The pair has reunited twice on-screen since then: in 2016's "Money Monster," and again for the upcoming 2022 film "Ticket to Paradise," with Clooney now confirming how things really went on set.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts are having fun on set together
In a January interview for Deadline, actor George Clooney opened up about his upcoming romantic comedy movie "Ticket to Paradise." While it is still currently in the production stage, Clooney reunites with his "Ocean's Eleven" co-star Julia Roberts to play a divorced couple. Although the pair remained friends off-camera, many wondered how they would feel returning to acting together once more.
"It's going great, man. We're having the time of our lives," Clooney said. "Julia is just fantastic in it, and this wonderful actor named Lucas Bravo, who's just absolutely the funniest thing in the movie, and you know, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever. It's just a really fun, fun, fun cast all the way around." He added, "We're having a great time."
Back in December 2021, Clooney was doing a press appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" through video chat for his directorial flick "The Tender Bar." This time, he was joined by a surprise guest: none other than Roberts herself. Roberts, adorned in sunglasses, silently entered the frame for a few seconds before silently rolling out. "Maybe I hallucinated that," Kimmel joked. "Wow. It sure looked like Julia Roberts though."