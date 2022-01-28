George Clooney Confirms What We Suspected About His On-Screen Reunion With Julia Roberts

Back in 2001, A-list actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts worked together on the film "Ocean's Eleven." According to GQ (via CinemaBlend), the two famous actors hadn't met before then, despite Clooney starring as Batman in 1997 and Roberts as the lead in 1999's "Notting Hill."

"I'd never met her and she was making $20 million dollars a film," Clooney said. "And we just talked Brad [Pitt] into doing it and Matt [Damon] into doing it and we wanted Julia [Roberts] to do it. So, I put a $20 dollar bill on a script and I sent it to her. And I said, 'I hear you get $20 a picture now.'"

Over the years, Clooney and Roberts maintained a close friendship in Hollywood. In 2016, Roberts told People about the time she stayed with the actor while filming the sequel to the "Ocean's" franchise, along with details about their relationship. "I just said to him an hour ago, 'Thank God we really do like each other, or we'd be in hell,'" she said. The pair has reunited twice on-screen since then: in 2016's "Money Monster," and again for the upcoming 2022 film "Ticket to Paradise," with Clooney now confirming how things really went on set.