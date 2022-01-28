Alicia Silverstone's Message To Body-Shamers Leaves No Questions About Her True Feelings

Alicia Silverstone is no longer tolerating body-shamers. The actor has always been the subject of so much scrutiny for the way her body looks, and it all started early on in her career. It got so bad that the criticism got into her head and caused the "Clueless" star to step away from the limelight. "It was really just extreme how I was being talked to and talked about," she shared with The Guardian in 2020. "I think I just got really turned off by it."

In 1997, when Silverstone got cast as Batgirl on "Batman & Robin," tabloids started focusing on her weight, with some going as far as calling her "Fatgirl," per New York Daily News. "They would make fun of my body when I was younger," she recalled to The Guardian. "It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn't confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone's body shape, that doesn't seem like the right thing to be doing to a human."

But at the time, instead of fighting back, she just chose to accept it and move forward. "There were working circumstances that were less than favourable in terms of how things went down," she said. "And no, I didn't say 'f**k you' and come out like a warrior but I would just walk away and go, OK I know what that is and I'm done, I'm not going near that again." But now that she's older, Silverstone has learned to slam her body-shamers.