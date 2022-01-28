90 Day Fiance's Colt Johnson And Vanessa Guerra Have Sad Relationship News

If you've ever tuned into TLC's "90 Day Fiance," you know how messy long-distance relationships can be. Not only do couples have to deal with each other's problematic behaviors and adapt to cultural differences, but they also have massive age gaps, and get annoyed with each other's overbearing and judgey family members. These conflicts make for good reality television, but aren't so great for couples who desperately want to make their relationship work, like Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra.

Viewers were first introduced to Colt and Vanessa on "90 Day Fiance: The Single Life" — one of the many spin-offs from the "90 Day Fiance" franchise — where the two had a messy start to their relationship. Per Screen Rant, Colt got involved with Vanessa while he was married to Larissa Lima, who appeared on Season 6 of "90 Day Fiance." Vanessa initially reached out to Colt after learning about his marital struggles with Larissa, offering her support.

While Vanessa kept her distance from Colt at first, they eventually turned their friendship romantic, and announced they got married during an episode of "90 Day Fiancé: The Single-Life Tell All" in May 2021, per Us Weekly. However, their marriage did not last, and the couple announced their split, surprising fans and viewers alike. Here's what we know about the break-up.