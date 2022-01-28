90 Day Fiance's Colt Johnson And Vanessa Guerra Have Sad Relationship News
If you've ever tuned into TLC's "90 Day Fiance," you know how messy long-distance relationships can be. Not only do couples have to deal with each other's problematic behaviors and adapt to cultural differences, but they also have massive age gaps, and get annoyed with each other's overbearing and judgey family members. These conflicts make for good reality television, but aren't so great for couples who desperately want to make their relationship work, like Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra.
Viewers were first introduced to Colt and Vanessa on "90 Day Fiance: The Single Life" — one of the many spin-offs from the "90 Day Fiance" franchise — where the two had a messy start to their relationship. Per Screen Rant, Colt got involved with Vanessa while he was married to Larissa Lima, who appeared on Season 6 of "90 Day Fiance." Vanessa initially reached out to Colt after learning about his marital struggles with Larissa, offering her support.
While Vanessa kept her distance from Colt at first, they eventually turned their friendship romantic, and announced they got married during an episode of "90 Day Fiancé: The Single-Life Tell All" in May 2021, per Us Weekly. However, their marriage did not last, and the couple announced their split, surprising fans and viewers alike. Here's what we know about the break-up.
Vanessa Guerra had conflict with Colt Johnson's mother
Not all daughters-in-law get along with their mothers-in-law, and Vanessa Guerra apparently did not get along with hers. Vanessa and Colt Johnson announced on "90 Day Fiance: The Single Life Tell All" (via People) that they separated after less than a year of marriage. The reason for the split had to do with their living situation. Vanessa was living with Colt and his mother Debbie Johnson, and revealed she was hurt by her mother-in-law's nonchalant response to her miscarriage last year, not to mention how overbearing she is toward her son.
"We told Debbie about it and she was very — I mean, I know she didn't know at all that I was pregnant. We kept it from her," Vanessa said on the "Tell All." She continued, "So, her reaction was, 'I'm sorry.' She gave me a hug." Debbie's lack of empathy made Vanessa uncomfortable and prompted her to reassess her relationship with Colt. "I was just very stressed about, well, one, are we gonna raise [a kid] here in this house?" She added, "It was just a lot of stress ... so I kind of felt guilty, like maybe I did something wrong, and then I took it out on [Colt] a lot."
Colt agreed, saying his mother isn't able to "express" her feelings towards him in a healthy manner, causing tension around the house. However, Vanessa did leave the door open for a possible reconciliation if Debbie moves out, so there's still hope for the couple.