Gayle King's Future At CBS Mornings Is Finally Clear

Gayle King has reassured her longtime viewers that they need not switch their channels because she's staying on "CBS Mornings" for the foreseeable future. "I officially signed on the dotted line," King announced the news of her contract extension with CBS News on her SiriusXM radio show on January 28. "I still feel that in many ways I'm just getting started," she added (via Variety). The outlet notes that King last renewed her contract in 2019 when CBS executives reimagined "CBS Mornings," with her being the main focus. King, in recent years, has been praised for her interview skills, especially when dealing with hostile interviewees like R. Kelly.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, King also confirmed she was "courted" by other networks. She said her decision to stay at CBS News had to do with the network's future plans, which will include more focus on streaming and new programs. King is set to be one of the many hosts to be featured on CBS News' new streaming platform and will host an episode of a documentary-style series as part of her deal.

While King celebrates her new deal, it looks like CNN's Jeff Zucker will have to find another anchor to revamp the cable network's primetime programming.