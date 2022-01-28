Gayle King's Future At CBS Mornings Is Finally Clear
Will she stay, or will she go? That's the question everyone's been asking Gayle King after numerous sources reported she intended to leave "CBS Mornings" after 10 years for greener pastures. The New York Times reported that CNN's president Jeff Zucker had conversations with King to replace Chris Cuomo's primetime slot after the embattled journalist was fired in December 2021 over journalistic misconduct. Zucker reportedly thought King's experience and popularity could help the cable network with its struggling ratings, according to the New York Post. Zucker was reportedly willing to let King broadcast from Los Angeles, where she has called home for over the past decade, and where her family resides.
As rumors of Zucker's supposed efforts swirled, it was unclear what King's would decide. The long-time journalist and BFF of Oprah Winfrey has seen the morning show undergo numerous changes and turmoil throughout the years, including when Charlie Rose was fired in 2017 over allegations of sexual misconduct and looked to be enjoying calling the shots there. Now, a few months before her contract with CBS News expires, King has finally made her future on the network clear.
Gayle King will continue to call CBS her home
Gayle King has reassured her longtime viewers that they need not switch their channels because she's staying on "CBS Mornings" for the foreseeable future. "I officially signed on the dotted line," King announced the news of her contract extension with CBS News on her SiriusXM radio show on January 28. "I still feel that in many ways I'm just getting started," she added (via Variety). The outlet notes that King last renewed her contract in 2019 when CBS executives reimagined "CBS Mornings," with her being the main focus. King, in recent years, has been praised for her interview skills, especially when dealing with hostile interviewees like R. Kelly.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, King also confirmed she was "courted" by other networks. She said her decision to stay at CBS News had to do with the network's future plans, which will include more focus on streaming and new programs. King is set to be one of the many hosts to be featured on CBS News' new streaming platform and will host an episode of a documentary-style series as part of her deal.
While King celebrates her new deal, it looks like CNN's Jeff Zucker will have to find another anchor to revamp the cable network's primetime programming.