Chrissy Teigen's New Photo Reveals How Different She Looks With Makeup
Even though Chrissy Teigen is someone who has been plagued with controversy over the last year due mostly to her eyebrow-raising behavior on Twitter, she's not someone who will log off from social media and just disappear. In fact, Teigen's been rather active online despite her bullying scandal and has continued to reach out to fans by posting behind-the-scenes photos of her personal life. She has also been sharing photos of her cravings, her family, and of course, her style. But that shouldn't surprise anyone, seeing as it was all once part of her career — though Teigen has had some doubts about herself. As Teigen told Porter in May 2019, "I never thought of myself as a real model. I made consistent money working for catalogues and websites, where they didn't care if your eyes were open or closed, because you didn't even see my face. I was modeling the back of a shirt with words on it."
And even though Teigen is known for her looks, she's also someone who isn't afraid to bare all in front of the cameras when it comes to both clothes and makeup. The model mom-of-two recently revealed just how significant makeup affects her appearance and the results are quite surprising.
Chrissy Teigen shows her real face yet again
Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her wearing makeup on just one side of her face. While the former "Sports Illustrated" model did once say that she tries to avoid makeup at all costs, a lot of her social media fans couldn't help but comment on how naturally stunning she looked on the side of her face that didn't have any makeup. One person said, "I'm SHOOK at how symmetrical your face is!!!!" while another added, "No make up for sure! You are stunning just as you are."
This isn't the first time Teigen has gone without makeup on social media, nor will it be the last. But then again, Teigen doesn't take her good looks for granted. "Beauty is being able to see how powerful your body is," she told People's "Beautiful Issue" in March 2021, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. "It's really, really nice to be able to come to an age where I can appreciate every little scar and see my body as something that's done incredible, miraculous things."