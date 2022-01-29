Chrissy Teigen's New Photo Reveals How Different She Looks With Makeup

Even though Chrissy Teigen is someone who has been plagued with controversy over the last year due mostly to her eyebrow-raising behavior on Twitter, she's not someone who will log off from social media and just disappear. In fact, Teigen's been rather active online despite her bullying scandal and has continued to reach out to fans by posting behind-the-scenes photos of her personal life. She has also been sharing photos of her cravings, her family, and of course, her style. But that shouldn't surprise anyone, seeing as it was all once part of her career — though Teigen has had some doubts about herself. As Teigen told Porter in May 2019, "I never thought of myself as a real model. I made consistent money working for catalogues and websites, where they didn't care if your eyes were open or closed, because you didn't even see my face. I was modeling the back of a shirt with words on it."

And even though Teigen is known for her looks, she's also someone who isn't afraid to bare all in front of the cameras when it comes to both clothes and makeup. The model mom-of-two recently revealed just how significant makeup affects her appearance and the results are quite surprising.