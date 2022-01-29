Lamar Odom's Ex Is Set To Spill All The Tea In Her New Book

Liza Morales has a bone to pick with ex Lamar Odom. In May 2021, the "Basketball Wives" star, who shares two children with the former Los Angeles Lakers player, filed a lawsuit against him, claiming that the athlete stopped paying child support a year prior and has failed to honor their 2015 settlement agreement for more than half a decade.

"In June 2020, Lamar stopped providing any support save for sporadic amounts sent directly to LJ, placing their son in a very difficult situation," the civil complaint read, Page Six reported. But in a virtual hearing, the judge ripped him, saying that, if Odom "is in good enough shape to participate in a boxing match, he's certainly in good enough shape to abide by his obligations to support his children as set forth in the settlement agreement." At the time, he reportedly earned $40,000 after fighting Aaron Carter in a celebrity boxing match.

Odom also blasted Morales' claims that he's a deadbeat dad on Instagram. "I have taken care of Liza and my children their entire lives. My children are adults. I have paid child support for CHILDREN on time monthly for the past 18 years. My CHILDREN are ADULTS," he wrote, per Hollywood Life. Odom also professed his love for his kids and wished Morales well. "I love my adult children and I will support them and their dreams in every way possible. I pray that Liza finds healing and gets to a place of independence."

But that hasn't stopped Morales from taking Odom to task in her upcoming book.