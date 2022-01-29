Cynthia Nixon Is Defending Her Character's Controversial Behavior On And Just Like That

The following article contains spoilers for Episode 8 of "And Just Like That..."

"Sex and the City" and spin-off "And Just Like That..." couple Miranda Hobbes and Steve Brady have never been an orthodox couple. Played by Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg respectively, their relationship began as a one-night stand in a 1999 "SATC" episode, according to Us Weekly. Season 6 ultimately saw the two characters co-parenting their son and Miranda casually popping the question. The pair tied the knot shortly thereafter.

Now, many relationship bumps and bruises later, on Season 1 of "AJLT," Miranda and Steve have had arguably more separations and reunions than Carrie and Big. In what looks to be a permanent parting this time, Miranda asked Steve for a divorce on Episode 8 of "AJLT," realizing she cannot be in a relationship with stand-up comic character Che Diaz (played by Sara Ramirez) before she ends things with Steve, according to E! News. Telling Steve things like, "I can't do this anymore. I'm not happy," and "I want more. More everything — more connection, more energy, more sex, more me" in the breakup, Miranda definitely didn't hold back. Steve's reaction — "It's always like this. You don't think that I'm enough, then I'm kind of enough and then I'm not enough again," he responded, adding, "I'm too old to rally for us again" — helped sell the heartbreaking nature of the scene. With some fans upset on Steve's behalf, Nixon has stepped up, offering a rational explanation of Miranda's actions.