Cynthia Nixon Is Defending Her Character's Controversial Behavior On And Just Like That
The following article contains spoilers for Episode 8 of "And Just Like That..."
"Sex and the City" and spin-off "And Just Like That..." couple Miranda Hobbes and Steve Brady have never been an orthodox couple. Played by Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg respectively, their relationship began as a one-night stand in a 1999 "SATC" episode, according to Us Weekly. Season 6 ultimately saw the two characters co-parenting their son and Miranda casually popping the question. The pair tied the knot shortly thereafter.
Now, many relationship bumps and bruises later, on Season 1 of "AJLT," Miranda and Steve have had arguably more separations and reunions than Carrie and Big. In what looks to be a permanent parting this time, Miranda asked Steve for a divorce on Episode 8 of "AJLT," realizing she cannot be in a relationship with stand-up comic character Che Diaz (played by Sara Ramirez) before she ends things with Steve, according to E! News. Telling Steve things like, "I can't do this anymore. I'm not happy," and "I want more. More everything — more connection, more energy, more sex, more me" in the breakup, Miranda definitely didn't hold back. Steve's reaction — "It's always like this. You don't think that I'm enough, then I'm kind of enough and then I'm not enough again," he responded, adding, "I'm too old to rally for us again" — helped sell the heartbreaking nature of the scene. With some fans upset on Steve's behalf, Nixon has stepped up, offering a rational explanation of Miranda's actions.
Miranda and Steve's fate is for the best, says Cynthia Nixon
According to Cynthia Nixon, it takes two to tango when it comes to Miranda Hobbes divorcing Steve Brady on "And Just Like That..." On a January 27 episode of "Watch What Happens Live," host Andy Cohen asked Nixon to address the outpouring of sympathy for Steve (played by David Eigenberg) after her character ended their marriage to be with Sara Ramirez's Che Diaz. Many viewers freely expressed their support for Steve in on Twitter, with one noting, "I had so many tears for him. Miranda has dragged this man through hell for years." Another fan quipped, "And just like that I realize, maybe Miranda should have never been with Steve to begin with."
Nixon told Cohen that, while she understands why fans are upset over Miranda's actions, "I have to say that that's the thing about breakups. Often times there's one person that is making the breakup happen and the other person who is reluctant." Adding the salient point that "that person who's reluctant is pretty miserable too, and they're just not admitting it," Nixon even hinted that Miranda's dissatisfaction with Steve's performance in the bedroom might have been a factor in Miranda's decision. As she divulged of Miranda and Steve's sex life to the host, "I think it's been a while." Well, it isn't called "Sex and the City" for nothing...