Cher's Musical Tribute To Betty White Has Fans Freaking Out
Cher was devastated by the news of Betty White's death. According to ABC News, White's cause of death was due to a stroke on Christmas Day. She died six days later, a few weeks short of her 100th birthday. After tweeting about White's death at 10.15 p.m. on New Year's Eve, the "Strong Enough" singer paid a heartfelt tribute to "The Golden Girl" star the following day. Cher, who had her 75th birthday in May 2021, revealed that White had made an impression on her when she was a young girl. She took to Twitter and wrote, "I Watched Her on her first TV Show 'Life With Elizabeth' When I Was 7 Yrs Old." She then referred to her legendary show, "The Sonny and Cher Show," as she continued. "When She Did S&C I Got a Chance To Tell Her. I Was Embarrassed cause tears came to my eyes," Cher recalled. She added, "She put her arms around me, & I Felt 7 again." It seems as if White always had that gift of bringing us to tears. Cher then noted, "Some Ppl Are Called ICONS, BETTY IS A TRUE ICON." We couldn't agree more.
White appeared in a few of "The Sonny and Cher Show" episodes and showed off her acting and dancing skills. In one skit, White sang a duet with Cher and helped her perfect her Southern belle etiquette. Cher and White certainly go way back, and now the "Moonstruck" actor is paying homage to her friend.
Cher sings The Golden Girls theme song in tribute to Betty White
Betty White's fans are having a meltdown on the internet after hearing a preview of Cher's rendition of "Thank You For Being A Friend," sung in tribute to the late star. One fan wrote, "@cher will this song be available on music portals? ... I NEEDD IT THERE!" while another gushed, "I know Betty would have loved your tribute for her!!!! We sure do!"
NBC is hosting a tribute special for White, and Cher recorded the cover song for the event on the original "Golden Girls" soundstage in Hollywood, per Entertainment Weekly. In "Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl," the "We All Sleep Alone" singer belts out a new rendition of the iconic "The Golden Girls" theme song. Cher shared her version on her social media pages and wrote, "Every friend is golden."
E! News exclusively revealed the full list of celebs who will appear on the telecast. President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Goldie Hawn, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ana Gasteyer, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Joel McHale, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen, Jane Leeves, Wendie Malick, and Vicki Lawrence will all come together to celebrate White's larger-than-life career. NBC also revealed (via E! News) that White's friends and fans will "recount their favorite memories and reveal untold stories." The tribute "will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White's irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career."