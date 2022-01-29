Cher's Musical Tribute To Betty White Has Fans Freaking Out

Cher was devastated by the news of Betty White's death. According to ABC News, White's cause of death was due to a stroke on Christmas Day. She died six days later, a few weeks short of her 100th birthday. After tweeting about White's death at 10.15 p.m. on New Year's Eve, the "Strong Enough" singer paid a heartfelt tribute to "The Golden Girl" star the following day. Cher, who had her 75th birthday in May 2021, revealed that White had made an impression on her when she was a young girl. She took to Twitter and wrote, "I Watched Her on her first TV Show 'Life With Elizabeth' When I Was 7 Yrs Old." She then referred to her legendary show, "The Sonny and Cher Show," as she continued. "When She Did S&C I Got a Chance To Tell Her. I Was Embarrassed cause tears came to my eyes," Cher recalled. She added, "She put her arms around me, & I Felt 7 again." It seems as if White always had that gift of bringing us to tears. Cher then noted, "Some Ppl Are Called ICONS, BETTY IS A TRUE ICON." We couldn't agree more.

White appeared in a few of "The Sonny and Cher Show" episodes and showed off her acting and dancing skills. In one skit, White sang a duet with Cher and helped her perfect her Southern belle etiquette. Cher and White certainly go way back, and now the "Moonstruck" actor is paying homage to her friend.