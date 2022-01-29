Tom Brady Has Reportedly Made A Decision About The Future Of His Football Career

Tom Brady first raised fan alarms when the superstar NFL quarterback vaguely alluded to a possible retirement earlier this month. Following a divisional loss by his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Los Angeles Rams on January 23, Brady remarked at the Buccaneers press conference that he was unsure about returning to the league. "I haven't put a lot of thought into it," Brady clarified at the time. "So, we'll just take it day by day and kind of see where we're at."

Compounding this sentiment on the January 24 episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray, Brady said, "There's really no rush to figure out what's next. I'll know when I know. It's a day after the season and we can all decompress a bit — it's been six straight months of football," per Sporting News. The father of three with wife Gisele Bündchen, Brady noted his focus for the time being was on his brood. "Now it's just time to spend some time with my family and my kids," he said on the podcast. Brady sure has some time to weigh his options going forward, given that his current contract with Tampa Bay lasts through the 2022 season, per Forbes.

However, reports have surfaced a mere few days later that Brady has already made a final decision.