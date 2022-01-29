Halle Berry Reveals The Emotional Moment When She Knew Her Son Approved Of Boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry and boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, seem as solid and happy as ever. After apparently confirming their relationship in September 2020 with an Instagram post featuring Berry wearing Hunt's name on a T-shirt with the caption "now ya know..." (and a heart emoji), Berry has been a fan of showcasing Hunt on her oft-used social media platform. Most recently, the two lovebirds pranked even Berry's celebrity followers when she posted a New Year's Day Instagram photo of her and Hunt exchanging smooches in front of a chapel's altar. "Well ... IT'S OFFICIAL!" the actor declared in the caption.

As Berry told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," the couple had apparently consumed "copious amounts of alcohol" on an island vacation and passed by a chapel thinking, "Let's call his mom. Let's take a photo of us and send it to her and say, 'Guess what, we got married.'... Then after we saw how good the photo came out we said, 'Let's play this joke on everybody, on our friends on Instagram." The "Moonfall" star continued, "Let's post it and then let's swipe over and tell them 'it's official.'" Much to Berry and Hunt's surprise, nobody got the joke. "Within five minutes, we got all of these congratulations from like Ava DuVernay and the Rock," laughed Berry.

With Berry and beau seeming a natural match made in funny-bone heaven, here's how her son Maceo expressed his own fondness for their love.