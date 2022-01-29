Halle Berry Reveals The Emotional Moment When She Knew Her Son Approved Of Boyfriend Van Hunt
Halle Berry and boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, seem as solid and happy as ever. After apparently confirming their relationship in September 2020 with an Instagram post featuring Berry wearing Hunt's name on a T-shirt with the caption "now ya know..." (and a heart emoji), Berry has been a fan of showcasing Hunt on her oft-used social media platform. Most recently, the two lovebirds pranked even Berry's celebrity followers when she posted a New Year's Day Instagram photo of her and Hunt exchanging smooches in front of a chapel's altar. "Well ... IT'S OFFICIAL!" the actor declared in the caption.
As Berry told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," the couple had apparently consumed "copious amounts of alcohol" on an island vacation and passed by a chapel thinking, "Let's call his mom. Let's take a photo of us and send it to her and say, 'Guess what, we got married.'... Then after we saw how good the photo came out we said, 'Let's play this joke on everybody, on our friends on Instagram." The "Moonfall" star continued, "Let's post it and then let's swipe over and tell them 'it's official.'" Much to Berry and Hunt's surprise, nobody got the joke. "Within five minutes, we got all of these congratulations from like Ava DuVernay and the Rock," laughed Berry.
With Berry and beau seeming a natural match made in funny-bone heaven, here's how her son Maceo expressed his own fondness for their love.
Halle Berry's son performed a ceremony for her and Van Hunt
Although 2022 is young, Halle Berry's son has definitely won the Son of the Year award so far. In a January interview with AARP The Magazine, Berry revealed how son Maceo (whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez) celebrated his mom's boyfriend Van Hunt in a major way. "Maceo of his own volition did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car," Berry divulged. "I think he finally sees me happy, and it's infectious. It was his way of saying, 'This is good. I like this. This makes me happy.'" Berry said of the emotional moment, "I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he'd said something poignant. It meant a lot to us."
Berry and Hunt's commitment to one another was strengthened, like in many cases, by the COVID-19 lockdowns. "Because of COVID, we spent four months talking on the phone. We were forced to only let our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved," Berry told AARP. "I fell in love with his mind, his conversation ... I really believe I've found my person. I fell in love with him before I even met him." After enduring three divorces as well as the dissolution of her relationship with Gabriel Aubry — the father of her daughter Nahla (per Page Six) — it seems Berry was due to finally find "her person."