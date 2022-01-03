Did Halle Berry Get Married Again?

Superstar Halle Berry has been stealing hearts since she first graced the silver screen. It's no surprise that Catwoman has been lapping up juicy roles like Storm in the "X-Men" franchise or her award-winning Leticia Musgrove from "Monster's Ball" Berry is a performance dynamo. She is still the only Black woman to have won the Best Actress Oscar in the history of the award, which she calls "one of my biggest heartbreaks," per Variety, as it was a door she opened that no one else has been able to walk through since.

As far as heartbreaks go, Berry wants to protect herself from the fallout that can come from a failed marriage. Following her third divorce in 2016, she warned the audience at the 2017 City Summit and Gala against going into marriage thinking it will be a forever fairytale while they're whisked away by a prince. "But we go in there with that hope, so when it falls apart it feels like a huge failure and a huge disappointment," she said, per Entertainment Tonight. "I've suffered a lot of pain and anguish."

In 2004, with two divorces under her belt, she told The Guardian, "I'll never get married again" — though she did, to Olivier Martinez, from 2013-2016. So now fans are clamoring for the truth after Berry hinted that she just got married for a fourth time. Did she really tie the knot again?