Emma Roberts Reveals How She's Really Doing Amid The Turmoil In Her Personal Life

The new year has had a tempestuous start for Emma Roberts. Roberts and Garrett Hedlund reportedly split in early January, about a year after they welcomed their son, Rhodes, according to People. As they navigate the difficult waters, Roberts and Hedlund are trying to prioritize their child. "It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard," a source told the outlet. According to the insider, the couple had been having issues for a few months prior to their split.

Just one day after news of their breakup came to light, Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication in Tennessee on January 22, as TMZ reported. The "Triple Frontier" star was released a few hours later after posting bond, the report detailed. Hedlund's arrest might aggravate his existing legal troubles, as he's still serving a three-year probation sentence following a January 2020 DUI arrest, according to TMZ.

Neither Roberts not Hedlund have commented on the status of their relationship, but that's not surprising given Roberts has always preferred to keep the details of her personal life private. "I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended. It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience," she told Cosmopolitan in May 2019, shortly after Roberts and Evan Peters broke off their engagement. While Roberts has been quiet about her relationship with Hedlund, she wants everyone to know how she is currently feeling about her life.