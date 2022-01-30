Emma Roberts Reveals How She's Really Doing Amid The Turmoil In Her Personal Life
The new year has had a tempestuous start for Emma Roberts. Roberts and Garrett Hedlund reportedly split in early January, about a year after they welcomed their son, Rhodes, according to People. As they navigate the difficult waters, Roberts and Hedlund are trying to prioritize their child. "It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard," a source told the outlet. According to the insider, the couple had been having issues for a few months prior to their split.
Just one day after news of their breakup came to light, Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication in Tennessee on January 22, as TMZ reported. The "Triple Frontier" star was released a few hours later after posting bond, the report detailed. Hedlund's arrest might aggravate his existing legal troubles, as he's still serving a three-year probation sentence following a January 2020 DUI arrest, according to TMZ.
Neither Roberts not Hedlund have commented on the status of their relationship, but that's not surprising given Roberts has always preferred to keep the details of her personal life private. "I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended. It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience," she told Cosmopolitan in May 2019, shortly after Roberts and Evan Peters broke off their engagement. While Roberts has been quiet about her relationship with Hedlund, she wants everyone to know how she is currently feeling about her life.
Emma Roberts 'loves' how far she has come
Emma Roberts is still not commenting on the status of her relationship with Garrett Hedlund, but she does want to talk about how she is feeling about her life. "I'm at a place where I can say, 'I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have,'" Roberts told Tatler in her January 28 cover story. The actor reflected on the milestones she's reached in recent years, particularly becoming a mother. "My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand and I love where I'm standing now at the age of 30," she added.
Right now, Roberts' full attention is on Rhodes and his well-being. "What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who turns into an amazing man," she told the magazine. Roberts shows the same concern for privacy on her Instagram as she does in interviews. While she often shares glimpses of her life with Rhodes, Roberts is always careful to protect his face, as seen in the picture above.
Though news of her reported breakup with Hedlund may have surfaced in January, the public already suspected something was off in November 2021, when Roberts attended Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's wedding with her friend Cade Hudson, and not Hedlund, as the Daily Mail reported.