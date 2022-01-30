Nick Carter Shows Off His New Look Amid Tour Preparations

Nick Carter may have turned down "The Mickey Mouse Club" back in the day, not to mention the fact that Carter had a failed reality TV show with his younger brother, Aaron. Of course, despite those hiccups, there's no doubt that he found success — and earned a fortune — as a member of the Backstreet Boys. Although the star has been spending plenty of time these days with his family following the birth of his third child, and while dealing with the baby's health struggles, it looks like he's now getting back to work.

After the pandemic led the Backstreet Boys to both delay the release of their Christmas album and cancel their holiday residency in Las Vegas, according to Billboard, they've been teasing fans with news of upcoming gigs. For instance, on January 27, the group's Instagram account shared a poster that listed their performance at Tecate Emblema in Mexico City in May.

That's on top of a post that popped up just a few days earlier that mentioned their DNA World Tour. Along with an old photo of the group on stage together, the Instagram post was captioned, "The best feeling is looking out and seeing all of your faces in the crowd! We're going to be reunited SOON!" While the comments left in response make it clear that fans are more than little ready for the tour, Carter has been getting himself ready as well. Now, he's showing off his new look amid tour preparations.