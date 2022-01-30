Nick Carter Shows Off His New Look Amid Tour Preparations
Nick Carter may have turned down "The Mickey Mouse Club" back in the day, not to mention the fact that Carter had a failed reality TV show with his younger brother, Aaron. Of course, despite those hiccups, there's no doubt that he found success — and earned a fortune — as a member of the Backstreet Boys. Although the star has been spending plenty of time these days with his family following the birth of his third child, and while dealing with the baby's health struggles, it looks like he's now getting back to work.
After the pandemic led the Backstreet Boys to both delay the release of their Christmas album and cancel their holiday residency in Las Vegas, according to Billboard, they've been teasing fans with news of upcoming gigs. For instance, on January 27, the group's Instagram account shared a poster that listed their performance at Tecate Emblema in Mexico City in May.
That's on top of a post that popped up just a few days earlier that mentioned their DNA World Tour. Along with an old photo of the group on stage together, the Instagram post was captioned, "The best feeling is looking out and seeing all of your faces in the crowd! We're going to be reunited SOON!" While the comments left in response make it clear that fans are more than little ready for the tour, Carter has been getting himself ready as well. Now, he's showing off his new look amid tour preparations.
Nick Carter's training turned him into a secret 'Superman'
When the Backstreet Boys are finally able to hit the road again, Nick Carter will be fully prepared and up for the (surely physically demanding) task. He proved that on January 27 when he took to Instagram to share before-and-after photos of himself that showed the results of the work he'd been putting in. "The past few months have been such a journey back to healthy habits to get in shape for tour ... I'm 10lbs down and on the way," Carter captioned the pics. Mentioning the Liteboxer program that he'd used to help him get fit, he also thanked his trainer Anthony Crouchelli "for making it fun to work out."
Crouchelli opened up to People about working with the star, saying that the performer is "one of the hardest working people [he has] had the pleasure of training." Using both cardio and nutrition to achieve the results Carter was looking for, Crouchelli talked about how well the Backstreet Boy took to the routine and requirements, adding, "Nick could be Superman in hiding! He is a rock star father, a world-class artist, and every day hits that gym with an intention."
Beyond that, Crouchelli noted that Carter "leads truly by example of how to balance a family, a career, and still hold himself accountable to being better than yesterday." Fans will surely see the results of that dedication the next time the star hits the stage.