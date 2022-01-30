The Actor With The Worst Teeth In Hollywood, According To Fans

A million-dollar Hollywood smile. That's the term people often use with their dentists when they want to transform their teeth into a smile blindingly beautiful enough to be splashed on the big screen. Most of our favorite celebrities flash glowing chompers, which only adds to their appeal and charm. Some celebrities are so famous for their smiles that they even had them insured. Julia Roberts reportedly had her smile insured for $30 million, while America Ferrera had hers protected for $10 million.

But there are also some famous personalities that didn't bother fixing their teeth and are doing just fine with imperfect smiles. Sure, their smiles may be far from the dazzling white blocks of teeth we've grown accustomed to seeing in celebrities, but their gap tooths and crooked chompers are what makes them charming. But there may be some fans who may find this trait less than favorable. To find out, Nicki Swift surveyed our readers to find out who they think has the worst teeth.

Out of the 568 respondents, 75 fans think Martin Sheen has terrible teeth, while 83 admitted dislike for Madonna's smile. (Remember her grills phase?) A whopping 133 people believe Johnny Depp should fix his grin. (What's up with that one mysterious red tooth anyway?) Meanwhile, 277 voters seem to be in consensus that this one famous actor has the worst teeth in Hollywood.