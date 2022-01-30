The Actor With The Worst Teeth In Hollywood, According To Fans
A million-dollar Hollywood smile. That's the term people often use with their dentists when they want to transform their teeth into a smile blindingly beautiful enough to be splashed on the big screen. Most of our favorite celebrities flash glowing chompers, which only adds to their appeal and charm. Some celebrities are so famous for their smiles that they even had them insured. Julia Roberts reportedly had her smile insured for $30 million, while America Ferrera had hers protected for $10 million.
But there are also some famous personalities that didn't bother fixing their teeth and are doing just fine with imperfect smiles. Sure, their smiles may be far from the dazzling white blocks of teeth we've grown accustomed to seeing in celebrities, but their gap tooths and crooked chompers are what makes them charming. But there may be some fans who may find this trait less than favorable. To find out, Nicki Swift surveyed our readers to find out who they think has the worst teeth.
Out of the 568 respondents, 75 fans think Martin Sheen has terrible teeth, while 83 admitted dislike for Madonna's smile. (Remember her grills phase?) A whopping 133 people believe Johnny Depp should fix his grin. (What's up with that one mysterious red tooth anyway?) Meanwhile, 277 voters seem to be in consensus that this one famous actor has the worst teeth in Hollywood.
Fans think Steve Buscemi has the worst teeth in Hollywood
According to Nicki Swift's survey, 277 of our 568 respondents — a whopping 48.77% of those polled — are not big fans of Steve Buscemi's chompers. The actor's imperfect teeth are almost as famous as his body of work, but his crooked smile never stopped him from bagging roles and awards. In fact, it even likely helped boost his career.
Buscemi once told GQ that he never even noticed that his smile was crooked until he saw it on the big screen. He's aware that he has misaligned teeth and a snaggletooth, but he says that it "feels like an old friend." The actor even said that he probably won't get to book projects if it weren't for his bad teeth. "I've had dentists who have wanted to help me out, but I say, 'You know, I won't work again if you fix my teeth,'" he said at The Hollywood Reporter's drama actors roundtable.
And there you have it. While many fans think that Buscemi's smile isn't the best, you'll never convince the actor to fix it. "You're going to kill my livelihood if you do that!"