Who Is Lana Condor's Fiance, Anthony De La Torre?
Lana Condor is getting married to her own Peter Kavinsky. On January 28, the "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" actor revealed that she and her longtime boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre, are finally engaged. She took to Instagram to share the good news.
"Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere," Condor wrote, adding that, aside from her father, De La Torre is the "greatest man in the world." The star shared how she appreciated how her fiance partnered with a female-owned Vietnamese company to design her engagement ring. "The fact he knew how important it was to me that he'd collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is," she continued. "I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over."
De La Torre also took to Instagram to share how over the moon he was that Condor said yes. "That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever... I've wanted to do this for 6 years," he said. "The easiest decision I've ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife." Unlike most celebrity couples, the two have been relatively low-key throughout their relationship. So the public doesn't know much about De La Torre aside from the tidbits Condor chooses to share. But who is this IRL Peter Kavinsky, really?
Anthony De La Torre continues to sweep Lana Condor off her feet
Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre have been lovebirds for over half a decade. Like Condor, De La Torre is an actor, and he's starred in a litany of movies and shows, including "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," where he played young Jack Sparrow, and some episodes of "Vida" and "100 Things to Do Before High School."
The two met in 2015 at an Emmy nominees party, and Condor said it was love at first sight. Instead of a corny pick-up line, she told Cosmopolitan he introduced himself properly, saying, "Hi, I'm Anthony. I thought I would make a friend." They hit it off at the event, and at the end of the night, a funny pun sent via text sealed the deal. She sent him a joke, "What do you call a pile of kittens?" to which he responded with "a meowntain." The rest, as they say, is history.
Condor and De La Torre have been inseparable ever since. Even though they've been together for years, he still makes romantic gestures. "He writes me love letters all the time," Condor told Cosmopolitan UK. "He'll leave me little messages taped to my bathroom mirror on days I have to wake up early for work. He once picked up my favorite take-out food after work and served it up properly on our kitchen table, with little sticky notes attached to each plate saying how proud of me he is." No wonder she described him as "the freaking best."