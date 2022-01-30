Who Is Lana Condor's Fiance, Anthony De La Torre?

Lana Condor is getting married to her own Peter Kavinsky. On January 28, the "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" actor revealed that she and her longtime boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre, are finally engaged. She took to Instagram to share the good news.

"Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere," Condor wrote, adding that, aside from her father, De La Torre is the "greatest man in the world." The star shared how she appreciated how her fiance partnered with a female-owned Vietnamese company to design her engagement ring. "The fact he knew how important it was to me that he'd collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is," she continued. "I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over."

De La Torre also took to Instagram to share how over the moon he was that Condor said yes. "That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever... I've wanted to do this for 6 years," he said. "The easiest decision I've ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife." Unlike most celebrity couples, the two have been relatively low-key throughout their relationship. So the public doesn't know much about De La Torre aside from the tidbits Condor chooses to share. But who is this IRL Peter Kavinsky, really?