Howard Hesseman's Net Worth: How Much Was The Actor Worth When He Died?

Since the world learned of the tragic death of Howard Hesseman, social media has been flooded with tributes and memories, with celebrities like Michael McKean taking to Twitter to honor the late actor's legacy. Hesseman's wife, Caroline Ducrocq, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died on January 29 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Los Angeles of complications after colon surgery last summer. The 81-year-old was a character actor who specialized in off-the-wall characters, but Hesseman's most popular role was disc jockey Johnny Fever on "WKRP in Cincinnati." Hesseman was the second "WKRP" cast member to die in the past year, as fans mourned Frank Bonner's death in June 2021.

The actor talked to The New York Times in 1979 about his iconic "WKRP in Cincinnati" character, saying, "I think maybe Johnny smokes a little marijuana, drinks beer and wine, and maybe a little hard liquor. And on one of those hard mornings at the station, he might take what for many years was referred to as a diet pill." He added, "But he is a moderate user of soft drugs, specifically marijuana." With numerous successful roles under his belt, fans can't help but wonder about Hesseman's net worth. So, how much the actor was worth when he died?