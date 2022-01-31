Michael Cohen Has Something Startling To Say About Donald Trump's Business Practices

It's all about the Benjamins, baby!

During a candid interview with The Washington Post, Donald Trump's former attorney and adviser Michael Cohen likened Trump's new money-making strategies to those of his heyday before he decided to throw his hat into the political arena. "All of this was presented to him and accepted because they flashed some cash in front of his face," Cohen said of Trump's various business endeavors including forays into the bottled water, vodka, and even mattress industry. "They would sell ice to an Eskimo signed by Trump if they could," he added. Journalist and biographer Timothy O'Brien echoed those same sentiments. "He learned he could monetize his political standing," O'Brien said. "And if there is a pile of cash on a desk, Donald Trump is going to take it."

The former prez has recently made headlines for peddling a new coffee-table style book featuring photographs of his time in office with a sticker price of $75. But if you want it complete with Trump's John Hancock it's going to cost you — a whopping $229.99 to be exact, per The New York Times. But that's not all, it appears his wife, Melania Trump, has been dabbling in her own money-making ventures by auctioning off digital images of her eyes, a hat she wore while meeting French president, Emmanuel Macron, as well as a painting of her wearing the aforementioned hat. As the old saying goes, "everyone has their price."