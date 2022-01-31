Michael Cohen Has Something Startling To Say About Donald Trump's Business Practices
In the words of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Nene Leakes, Donald Trump is "VERY RICH B****."
Businessman turned former President Donald Trump is no stranger to making a buck or two. "I've always been good at making money," Trump once famously boasted, per BBC. As the story goes, the aspiring real estate mogul determined to follow in his father's footsteps borrowed a cool $1 million from the ultra-wealthy patriarch and the rest is simply history. Alas, some argue that Trump's mega fortune could be in jeopardy. Per The Washington Post, Trump is facing down a staggering $400 million in outstanding debt — a sum many people can only dream of, let alone think about owing. So what's a struggling billionaire to do? Make more money of course!
But now Trump's friend turned foe, infamous disbarred attorney Michael Cohen, is mincing no words when it comes to Trump's business practices and money-making ventures.
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump would 'sell ice to an Eskimo signed by Trump'
It's all about the Benjamins, baby!
During a candid interview with The Washington Post, Donald Trump's former attorney and adviser Michael Cohen likened Trump's new money-making strategies to those of his heyday before he decided to throw his hat into the political arena. "All of this was presented to him and accepted because they flashed some cash in front of his face," Cohen said of Trump's various business endeavors including forays into the bottled water, vodka, and even mattress industry. "They would sell ice to an Eskimo signed by Trump if they could," he added. Journalist and biographer Timothy O'Brien echoed those same sentiments. "He learned he could monetize his political standing," O'Brien said. "And if there is a pile of cash on a desk, Donald Trump is going to take it."
The former prez has recently made headlines for peddling a new coffee-table style book featuring photographs of his time in office with a sticker price of $75. But if you want it complete with Trump's John Hancock it's going to cost you — a whopping $229.99 to be exact, per The New York Times. But that's not all, it appears his wife, Melania Trump, has been dabbling in her own money-making ventures by auctioning off digital images of her eyes, a hat she wore while meeting French president, Emmanuel Macron, as well as a painting of her wearing the aforementioned hat. As the old saying goes, "everyone has their price."