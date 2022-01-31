The Tragic Reason Michelle Williams Left A Movie Inspired By Heath Ledger's Death

Michelle Williams is not one to rehash the past. Thus, while she played a role in developing the script for "Blood" and considered acting in the film, director Bradley Rust Gray said that Williams ultimately decided to exit from the project as she wasn't ready to reopen old wounds.

"We both shared this weight, of death, and the feeling that you always carry that weight when somebody close to you dies," Gray told Entertainment Weekly. "When we were getting ready to shoot the film, she realized it was all a little too close for her still, and she politely bowed out." Gray didn't take offense and was happy that Williams was even involved. "It was actually okay because it opened the film then to be a little bit more universal. It would've been really interesting to do a film with her about that, but, in a way, she was like a bridge," he told Moveable Fest. "In a way I think I wouldn't have developed this story [without her]."

Williams has mostly kept quiet about how she coped with grief following Heath Ledger's death, but in an interview with Vogue in 2011, she said his passing fundamentally changed how she lived. "Now, my life, our life, has a kind of repaired itself. [Ledger's death has] changed how I see the world and how I interact on a daily basis," she said. "It's changed the parent I am. It's changed the friend I am."