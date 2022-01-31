Jeff Ross' Tribute To Bob Saget Is Tear-Jerking
Fans and friends are still sharing their touching tributes in memory of Bob Saget, America's favorite television dad. The late actor died on January 9 after being found unresponsive in his Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, per the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities found "no signs of foul play or drug use" and according to TMZ, Saget died in his sleep and possibly suffered a heart attack or stroke — his cause of death hasn't been confirmed yet.
On January 14, the comedian was laid to rest as he was surrounded by his loved ones along with his star-studded close friends during a private ceremony in Los Angeles, per People. Although his family is still dealing with the immense amount of pain knowing that he is no longer here in the flesh and will feel that heartache for a lifetime to come, everyone — including his dear friend Jeff Ross — is doing everything to ensure Saget's legacy will live on forever. The comedian is sending a clear message to everyone in honor of his longtime pal.
Jeff Ross encourages everyone to spread love in honor of his friend Bob Saget
Jeff Ross misses his friend Bob Saget. Ross posted a series of photos on Instagram, sharing with the world some of their special birthday celebration and hangout moments as close pals — along with a heartbreaking request. "This weekend try to tell someone you love that you love them. A little bit goes a long way." A fan wrote, "My husband passed away suddenly 4 years ago and it is so important to be sure to tell people, because you never know." Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo wrote, "He loved those little pigs in a blanket so much."
Ross also revealed that, after Saget's funeral, he threw him an "impromptu punk rock shiva" with a group of his close friends. Dave Chappelle, John Mayer, and Marc Maron all joined him on stage upstairs at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, while his immediate family and loved ones were in attendance. "We laughed and cried for four hours." The comedian posted several photos from that night, showing the four men in tears, laughing, and drinking all in memory of the "Full House" star. His daughters Aubrey and Lara Saget, cast members John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin, and friend Mike Young were also in the crowd.