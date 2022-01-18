Jeff Ross Reveals New Details About Bob Saget's Funeral
Bob Saget may be gone, but it's safe to say that he will never be forgotten. Shortly after finishing a comedy set, the "Full House" star died unexpectedly on January 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26," he wrote in his last-ever Instagram post. "I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."
News of the actor's death spread like wildfire, and tributes from fans and friends came flooding in for the man who is often thought of as America's TV dad. John Stamos was one of the first people to remember Saget on social media, tweeting his devastation and later writing a gut-wrenching Instagram post. The rest of the "Full House" family also weighed in on their loss — even the notoriously private Mary Kate and Ashely Olsen issued a statement on the Saget's death, remembering him as "the most loving, compassionate and generous man." But one of the most heartbreaking tributes came from Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo. "How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," she wrote on Instagram. "I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years."
There's no doubt that his funeral drove in the masses, and his pal, Jeff Ross, shed a little more light on it.
Jeff Ross says Bob Saget's funeral was 'star-studded, just the way Bob would have wanted'
Bob Saget was laid to rest on January 14, per Today — nearly a week after his untimely death. The comedian's friends and family had a front-row seat to the memorial, which was undoubtedly filled with laughter and tears. Some of Saget's closest friends, like John Mayer and "Full House" co-stars John Stamos and Dave Coulier, served as pallbearers. His wife, Kelly Rizzo, wore his wedding ring on a necklace. Jeff Ross, another good friend of Saget's, opened up to Page Six about the service, sharing that it was "the best funeral ever."
Ross elaborated further. "Like Bob himself, everything was first class. The crowd was star-studded, just the way Bob would have wanted," Ross shared. The comedian also said that the celebration of life didn't stop a the funeral. "The next night, we threw him an impromptu rock and roll shiva in the small room above The Comedy Store in Hollywood, where Bob started his career as a teenager," he added. We're sure Saget would have loved that.
As fans know, Ross and Saget were pretty close, and Ross was the one who went with Mayer to pick up Saget's car from the airport following his death. Mayer shared the experience on Instagram along with heartfelt words. "I've never known a human being on this Earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life," he said as he rode in the driver's seat.