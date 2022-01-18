Jeff Ross Reveals New Details About Bob Saget's Funeral

Bob Saget may be gone, but it's safe to say that he will never be forgotten. Shortly after finishing a comedy set, the "Full House" star died unexpectedly on January 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26," he wrote in his last-ever Instagram post. "I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."

News of the actor's death spread like wildfire, and tributes from fans and friends came flooding in for the man who is often thought of as America's TV dad. John Stamos was one of the first people to remember Saget on social media, tweeting his devastation and later writing a gut-wrenching Instagram post. The rest of the "Full House" family also weighed in on their loss — even the notoriously private Mary Kate and Ashely Olsen issued a statement on the Saget's death, remembering him as "the most loving, compassionate and generous man." But one of the most heartbreaking tributes came from Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo. "How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," she wrote on Instagram. "I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years."

There's no doubt that his funeral drove in the masses, and his pal, Jeff Ross, shed a little more light on it.