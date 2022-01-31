Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Needs Fans To Stop Doing One Thing

Nicola Coughlan, one of Hollywood's brightest rising stars, will soon return as the beloved Penelope Featherington in Netflix's "Bridgerton" Season 2 — a project the actor is excited to be a part of again.

Coughlan, who also stars in the British sitcom "Derry Girls," told Elle in July 2021 that part of what she loves about being an actor is not imposing any of her "own preferences" on new characters. "I think there's a lot to be said about what's expected of women and how they're expected to fit into a certain sort of beauty mould," she said. "But you don't have to do that, you can march to the beat of your own drum and not look like carbon copies of each other."

Appearance is a large part of Coughlan's work onscreen and the actor has called out unfair criticism she has received for the way her body looks. "I'm very lucky to get to use my body to become all these fascinating women," Coughlan wrote for The Guardian in 2018. "But the prism through which my body is viewed is inescapable." Responding to a critic who called her a "fat girl," Coughlan continued, "I hope in the future that more people will talk about our work, our inspirations, our drive, rather than our looks." Now, Coughlan has made an announcement to fans, calling on them to stop doing this one thing.