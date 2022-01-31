Brooklyn Beckham's Rumored Cosmic Honeymoon Is Turning Heads

Ah, young love, there's nothing like it! 22-year-old Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have had a whirlwind romance, to say the least. According to Us Weekly, the couple began dating in October 2019, just a few months before making their relationship Instagram official in January 2020. Their relationship progressed at warp-speed, and they got engaged less than a year after they began dating. "This exact day 1 year ago I asked this gorgeous woman to marry me. She makes me a better person every day and is my best friend," Brooklyn wrote on Instagram in July 2021. "I can't imagine my life without you because you continuously make me laugh and smile x happy 1 year baby."

Peltz also seems to have the family stamp of approval. In April 2021, she took to Instagram to share two photos with Brooklyn's mom, Victoria Beckham, to honor her on her birthday. "​​Happy birthday victoria! i hope all your wishes come true," she gushed. "You're such a role model to me i love you so so much!"

While Brooklyn told Hello! that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the couple's nuptials for a bit, they have plans to wed this April, reports The Sun. The wedding will be held at the $103 million mansion of Nicola's father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, in Florida, and we're sure the guest list will be star-studded. So what the heck do you gift a couple who comes from such wealthy parents?