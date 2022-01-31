Brooklyn Beckham's Rumored Cosmic Honeymoon Is Turning Heads
Ah, young love, there's nothing like it! 22-year-old Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have had a whirlwind romance, to say the least. According to Us Weekly, the couple began dating in October 2019, just a few months before making their relationship Instagram official in January 2020. Their relationship progressed at warp-speed, and they got engaged less than a year after they began dating. "This exact day 1 year ago I asked this gorgeous woman to marry me. She makes me a better person every day and is my best friend," Brooklyn wrote on Instagram in July 2021. "I can't imagine my life without you because you continuously make me laugh and smile x happy 1 year baby."
Peltz also seems to have the family stamp of approval. In April 2021, she took to Instagram to share two photos with Brooklyn's mom, Victoria Beckham, to honor her on her birthday. "Happy birthday victoria! i hope all your wishes come true," she gushed. "You're such a role model to me i love you so so much!"
While Brooklyn told Hello! that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the couple's nuptials for a bit, they have plans to wed this April, reports The Sun. The wedding will be held at the $103 million mansion of Nicola's father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, in Florida, and we're sure the guest list will be star-studded. So what the heck do you gift a couple who comes from such wealthy parents?
Friends want to get Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz a spacey gift
There are plenty of sought-after honeymoon destinations like Santorini in Greece, the Amalfi Coast in Italy, or various spots in the Caribbean. But when most people think of where they want to go for the special occasion, space is not on the list. That is, unless you're Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. According to Mirror, some of their friends are looking for an out-of-this world wedding gift, aka a spot on Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic trip. The ride would cost upwards of £400,000 (more than $500,000), chump change to Beckham and Peltz.
"Between his family and Nicola's, it's easy to get them on Richard Branson's first VIP space flight. The cost would be a drop in the ocean," a source told the outlet, adding that the couple's "rich friends" want to pool their money together and buy them a unique gift. "A lot of people will be vying for the title of 'most impressive gift' at this wedding," the insider adds. "The group talking about this know a ticket to space is sure to impress even billionaire guests and the Beckhams and Peltzes, who don't really need anything."
Rocket travel has become all the rage among celebrities these days, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has already traveled to space. According to Space.com, Michael Strahan also made the trek to space in December, and he had a blast — no pun intended.