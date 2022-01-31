Farrah Abraham Is Having Really Tough Time Following Recent Arrest

Farrah Abraham started 2022 with a splash. Us Weekly reported that the "Teen Mom" star was arrested after she allegedly slapped a security guard while out partying with a friend. A member of the public made the citizen's arrest outside Hollywood's Grandmaster Records club and EMTs were also dispatched to the scene. Medics notified the LAPD and asked them for assistance. When the cops arrived, they then officially placed Abraham under arrest and she was taken into custody. The police department released her after issuing a citation for the misdemeanor.

The "16 and Pregnant" reality star was outraged after the arrest and took to Instagram, where she posted video footage of how she was being held on the floor by the bystander. She wrote, "I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold." Farrah then made some hefty allegations, stating, "I'm putting a restraining order on @antonelloparloto livebad who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a 'private persons arrest' complete setup."

She thanked the "HOLLYWOOD police for rescuing myself from being held against my will and being attacked." Farrah also promised that "[j]ustice will be served" and encouraged other women to "act upon your rights." After everything that has happened, it's no wonder Farrah remains affected by what happened. Now, Farrah has opened up about her mental health and her shocking next move.