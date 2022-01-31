Farrah Abraham Is Having Really Tough Time Following Recent Arrest
Farrah Abraham started 2022 with a splash. Us Weekly reported that the "Teen Mom" star was arrested after she allegedly slapped a security guard while out partying with a friend. A member of the public made the citizen's arrest outside Hollywood's Grandmaster Records club and EMTs were also dispatched to the scene. Medics notified the LAPD and asked them for assistance. When the cops arrived, they then officially placed Abraham under arrest and she was taken into custody. The police department released her after issuing a citation for the misdemeanor.
The "16 and Pregnant" reality star was outraged after the arrest and took to Instagram, where she posted video footage of how she was being held on the floor by the bystander. She wrote, "I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold." Farrah then made some hefty allegations, stating, "I'm putting a restraining order on @antonelloparloto livebad who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a 'private persons arrest' complete setup."
She thanked the "HOLLYWOOD police for rescuing myself from being held against my will and being attacked." Farrah also promised that "[j]ustice will be served" and encouraged other women to "act upon your rights." After everything that has happened, it's no wonder Farrah remains affected by what happened. Now, Farrah has opened up about her mental health and her shocking next move.
'Suicidal' Farrah Abraham is moving out of California
Farrah Abraham first rose to fame as one of the original "16 and Pregnant" moms. When she was seven months pregnant, her baby daddy, Derek Underwood, died in a fatal car accident. In December 2021, she posted a tribute to him, calling him the "love of my life." She also noted, "I've learned more about the human condition, bereavement, trauma, loss,& depression" seemingly as a result of his death.
Now it appears Farrah is struggling with her mental health again. Abraham was standing next to a U-Haul truck when she told TMZ that she was moving out of California. Abraham claimed that she was "scared of people" and revealed, "I'm trying to stay positive about it because I was really suicidal this week," according to Page Six. She shared, "I've just had such a hard time dealing with it ... I've been working so hard on myself these past two weeks since the incident."
Physically, Farrah also purportedly took a knock. She claimed that she is having issues with the upper right side of her body and divulged, "I hope I don't have to get neck surgery and a shoulder surgery. And I'm working really hard on my physical therapy." She pointed out, "You can't illegally cuff someone, then basically break their arm, tear everything, and it is like severe." Hopefully, Farrah can find closure and heal after all her alleged trauma.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).