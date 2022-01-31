General Hospital's Chad Duell Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Courtney Hope

"General Hospital" star Chad Duell and "The Young and the Restless" star Courtney Hope shocked daytime television fans when they announced in December 2021 that they were splitting up after only two months of marriage and more than five years together.

When they first got engaged in February 2021, Duel told People that he couldn't wait to call Hope his wife. "'I'm excited for a lot: our future kids, new adventures, a new home and having my best friend to grow old with. It's a blast to be getting to spend forever with my best friend," he said. The good-looking soap couple tied the knot on October 23, 2021, just to pull the plug on their relationship altogether in December.

Now, more details are coming out of the woodwork about the couple's marriage — straight from Duell himself — and it turns out that their relationship status was actually more complicated than one would think. And while it sounds like it, this wasn't written up by a soap writer for an upcoming storyline, either.