Adele's Canceled Shows Could Cost Caesars Palace A Whole Lot Of Money
Adele's shows are one of the hottest concert tickets these days. The superstar was set to take up residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, but she shocked fans by announcing that the show would not go on, just hours before the first scheduled date. Adele took to Instagram, sharing a tearful video that explained her decision to postpone the shows for the time being.
"I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. Half my team have COVID, and it's been impossible to finish the show," the songstress confessed, adding that production delays also put a wrench in her plans. "It's been impossible to finish the show. I can't give you what I have right now, and I'm gutted," Adele continued. "I'm sorry, it's last minute. I'm so upset, and I'm really embarrassed, and I'm so sorry to everyone that's traveled again." Adele promised fans that she would reschedule the dates, but as of this writing, nothing has been nailed down.
While many angry ticket-holders took to social media to express their disappointment in the news, a few of Adele's famous friends, like Pink, lent their support in the comments section. "Sweetheart I have been there," Pink wrote. "The pressure is immense, and I'm gutted for all of you. It will come together and it will be amazing when it does." According to SeatGeek, tickets for the show were going for somewhere between $400 and nearly $6,000 ... and the fans are the only ones who are hurting.
Caesars Palace could be out a fortune
Adele's canceled shows are wreaking havoc on many parties. Not only are concertgoers upset until the shows are possibly rescheduled, but Caesars Palace is also apparently feeling a lot of monetary pain because of the singer's decision to pull out. According to ITV (via The-Sun), the gig will cost a lot of money for Caesars Palace if Adele doesn't reschedule the shows. "Caesars Palace desperately wants the gigs to go ahead because if they don't, they are going to lose something like $150 million," ITV's correspondent Ross King claimed. "They really want it to happen, and they are saying they are doing all they can to make it happen, so it's kind of now all on Adele's side."
King also shared that Adele's reportedly strained relationship with sports agent Rich Paul is also part of the reason she pulled out of the shows. "The latest alleged report that all is not well with her boyfriend Rich Paul," he shared. "They are saying that's part of the reason she pulled out of the gigs," King continued, adding that there was no confirmation on that report. In addition, Adele pulled out of her performance at the BRIT Awards.
According to Capital FM, fans are nervous that Adele may not reschedule her shows, as Keith Urban has already been slated to take over the March and April dates that she was supposed to perform. Adele originally announced the Vegas residency in November 2021, after releasing her fourth album titled "30."