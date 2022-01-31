Adele's Canceled Shows Could Cost Caesars Palace A Whole Lot Of Money

Adele's shows are one of the hottest concert tickets these days. The superstar was set to take up residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, but she shocked fans by announcing that the show would not go on, just hours before the first scheduled date. Adele took to Instagram, sharing a tearful video that explained her decision to postpone the shows for the time being.

"I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. Half my team have COVID, and it's been impossible to finish the show," the songstress confessed, adding that production delays also put a wrench in her plans. "It's been impossible to finish the show. I can't give you what I have right now, and I'm gutted," Adele continued. "I'm sorry, it's last minute. I'm so upset, and I'm really embarrassed, and I'm so sorry to everyone that's traveled again." Adele promised fans that she would reschedule the dates, but as of this writing, nothing has been nailed down.

While many angry ticket-holders took to social media to express their disappointment in the news, a few of Adele's famous friends, like Pink, lent their support in the comments section. "​​Sweetheart I have been there," Pink wrote. "The pressure is immense, and I'm gutted for all of you. It will come together and it will be amazing when it does." According to SeatGeek, tickets for the show were going for somewhere between $400 and nearly $6,000 ... and the fans are the only ones who are hurting.