Billy Bush Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To His Former Colleague Cheslie Kryst
Cheslie Kryst died at 30 years old after reportedly jumping from a high-rise building in Manhattan on January 30. She was a multifaceted talent, who was an on-air personality for "Extra," had won the Miss USA crown in 2019, and was also a lawyer. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength," Kryst's family wrote in a statement after news of her death broke, per USA Today.
Growing older in the entertainment industry was something that Kryst had openly dreaded. "Each time I say, 'I'm turning 30,' I cringe a little," she wrote in an essay for Allure in 2021. "Society has never been kind to those growing old, especially women," the pageant winner added. Kryst discussed feeling pressed for time as a result of these standards. Juggling multiple jobs and roles took a physical and emotional toll on Kryst. "I nearly worked myself to death, literally, until an eight-day stint in a local hospital sparked the development of a new perspective," she wrote in the revealing essay. After being hospitalized, Kryst started reflecting on why she felt compelled to overwork herself.
One activity that offered the television host a respite from work was checking social media. "Everybody says, 'Don't read comments on social media.' I actually love reading comments on social media," she told Axios in 2019. After Kryst's tragic death, Billy Bush wrote a post to honor his "Extra" co-worker.
Why Billy Bush misses Cheslie Kryst
In memory of Cheslie Kryst, Billy Bush uploaded a photo of her to his Instagram page along with a touching caption that gave insight to her dynamic personality. Bush included a snap of Kryst interviewing Tom Hanks on the red carpet for "Extra," and she was mid-laugh while holding the microphone for the Hollywood star. "She was positive, hardworking, fun and of course beautiful," the famed television host said. "Always dancing in between takes," Bush wrote while describing Kryst's infectious energy. As with many fans, Bush was especially heartbroken that he was robbed of seeing his former colleague's bright future develop. "We are left with great sadness because the best was definitely yet to come for this special person," he added.
Bush was not the only celebrity to praise Kryst while mourning her on social media. Tamron Hall had fond memories of her interactions with the pageant queen. "Being a witness to Cheslie's strength was an unforgettable experience and hearing her share the journey to Miss USA was so special," Hall tweeted. Comedian and fellow television host Loni Love uploaded a video of her and Kryst to Twitter, where the two women shared a bunch of laughs. "This is how I will remember #CheslieKryst ... smart, beautiful and talented ... I wish we had more time," Love wrote.
"Extra" also had kind words for their former correspondent. "Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our 'Extra' family and touched the entire staff," the show tweeted.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).