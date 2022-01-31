Billy Bush Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To His Former Colleague Cheslie Kryst

Cheslie Kryst died at 30 years old after reportedly jumping from a high-rise building in Manhattan on January 30. She was a multifaceted talent, who was an on-air personality for "Extra," had won the Miss USA crown in 2019, and was also a lawyer. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength," Kryst's family wrote in a statement after news of her death broke, per USA Today.

Growing older in the entertainment industry was something that Kryst had openly dreaded. "Each time I say, 'I'm turning 30,' I cringe a little," she wrote in an essay for Allure in 2021. "Society has never been kind to those growing old, especially women," the pageant winner added. Kryst discussed feeling pressed for time as a result of these standards. Juggling multiple jobs and roles took a physical and emotional toll on Kryst. "I nearly worked myself to death, literally, until an eight-day stint in a local hospital sparked the development of a new perspective," she wrote in the revealing essay. After being hospitalized, Kryst started reflecting on why she felt compelled to overwork herself.

One activity that offered the television host a respite from work was checking social media. "Everybody says, 'Don't read comments on social media.' I actually love reading comments on social media," she told Axios in 2019. After Kryst's tragic death, Billy Bush wrote a post to honor his "Extra" co-worker.