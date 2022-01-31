Fans Want Someone To Check On Drake Amid Rihanna's Baby News

Rihanna's pregnancy news has taken the world by storm. After months speculations, the Barbadian singer was spotted flaunting a pregnant belly via an "impromptu" photoshoot on January 31, confirming that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

In the pictures obtained by People, Rihanna and Rocky can be seen walking down the streets of New York City, with the singer wearing a hot pink oversized jacket, left unbuttoned to reveal her growing belly. Miles Diggs, the celebrity photographer behind the shoot, also shared another look at RiRi's pregnant stomach on Instagram. As fans will know, the Fenty Beauty owner has been rumored to be expecting a child with Rocky for months, though both Rihanna and associates kept denying the allegations until now. "Y'all breed me every year dammit lol," Rihanna wrote in a DM in December 2021 (via PopBase).

Unsurprisingly, news of RiRi's pregnancy sparked countless reactions on social media, with many congratulating her and Rocky. "So happy for you mama," Nicki Minaj wrote on Instagram (via The Neighborhood Talk). "Conquered the world already. Given so much nothing left to prove. You deserve your own little gift now." One fan added, "All I know any offspring of Rihanna & ASAP is gonna be beautiful as hell." But apart from all the congratulatory messages, fans think that Drake may not be taking the news to well ...