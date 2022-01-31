Fans Want Someone To Check On Drake Amid Rihanna's Baby News
Rihanna's pregnancy news has taken the world by storm. After months speculations, the Barbadian singer was spotted flaunting a pregnant belly via an "impromptu" photoshoot on January 31, confirming that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
In the pictures obtained by People, Rihanna and Rocky can be seen walking down the streets of New York City, with the singer wearing a hot pink oversized jacket, left unbuttoned to reveal her growing belly. Miles Diggs, the celebrity photographer behind the shoot, also shared another look at RiRi's pregnant stomach on Instagram. As fans will know, the Fenty Beauty owner has been rumored to be expecting a child with Rocky for months, though both Rihanna and associates kept denying the allegations until now. "Y'all breed me every year dammit lol," Rihanna wrote in a DM in December 2021 (via PopBase).
Unsurprisingly, news of RiRi's pregnancy sparked countless reactions on social media, with many congratulating her and Rocky. "So happy for you mama," Nicki Minaj wrote on Instagram (via The Neighborhood Talk). "Conquered the world already. Given so much nothing left to prove. You deserve your own little gift now." One fan added, "All I know any offspring of Rihanna & ASAP is gonna be beautiful as hell." But apart from all the congratulatory messages, fans think that Drake may not be taking the news to well ...
Twitter thinks Drake is 'somewhere throwing up'
Minutes after news of Rihanna's pregnancy broke, Twitter did what it does best. This time, the jokes involve Drake. In particular, fans think the Canadian rapper might be going through it after finding out the news. "I know Drake is somewhere throwing up," one fan joked. "@drake baby look at me look at me just deep breaths just in AND out," someone else hilariously wrote.
Meanwhile, others believe that Rihanna's pregnancy will fuel Drake to get back into the studio. "Finally we'll be rid of that CLB crap, Heartbreak Drizzy is coming back," one person rejoiced. "Drake's subliminal in his next song are going to be hilarious," another fan wrote. "Drake gonna drop some bars like 'woman of my dreams having a baby & I ain't responsible, when that s**t get Rocky I hope she hit my line As Soon As Possible,'" a third joked.
As you may recall, Drake and Rihanna dated in the past, and the "One Dance" star even admitted to wanting to have kids with her. "As life takes shape and teaches you your own lessons, I end up in this situation where I don't have the fairy tale, like, 'Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna and this is like so perfect,'" Drake, said during an interview on "The Shop" in 2018 (via ET). "It looks so good on paper. By the way, I wanted that too at one time."