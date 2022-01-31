RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Shares Literal Receipt Amid Claims She Faked Father's Memorial
Of all the scandals and gossip on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" — FBI arrests! Cults! Casual racism! — the accusation that Meredith Marks faked her father's memorial in order to bail on riding the party bus to Vail with the other ladies seems a little weak in comparison. Frankly, even if Meredith had used the ole Fake Dad Memorial excuse to get out of being sequestered with those women in that small a space for that many hours, we'd get it.
Nevertheless, Meredith has been adamant that this rumor is a vicious lie both on and off the show, sometimes loudly, sometimes in a whisper-voice, and now she's taking it to social media. That's right, Meredith has brought literal receipts to her Twitter account to get this story straightened out once and for all. To be honest, most of us were still stuck on Jen Shah's potential legal liability, Mary Cosby's questionable church, and Jennie Nguyen's firing, but sure, let's talk about it.
Meredith Marks says she's 'not the fake of the group'
If you've been watching "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" as faithfully as we have, you'll know that some of the women have been speculating that Meredith Marks didn't have a memorial for her father, but only pretended to so as to get out of riding with the rest of them in the party van to their Vail trip. This was the accusation that caused Meredith to spend a morning in Zion shouting like "a complete lunatic" (her words, per Vulture), in pink silk pajamas.
But apparently, this rumor simply will not die. So, taking to her Twitter, Meredith posted the booking details from her hotel stay in Aspen, where the memorial for her dad was allegedly held. "Repulsive as it is, some are still commenting that I faked a memorial," Meredith wrote. "I am not the fake of the group. I answered the question the first night asked at the white party. I went to Aspen on 3/28, had the memorial on 3/29 and left for Vail that evening. Receipt below for my hotel."
While the confirmation email is not technically a "receipt," we'll let this one slide. Now Meredith can focus on different drama, like the accusations her former bestie Lisa Barlow let slip while on hot mic. "Fake Meredith is a piece of s**t," Barlow said. Barlow also called her a "garbage whore" who has "f****d half of New York." Meredith's response? "Maybe it's projecting," she told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live." Who knew Meredith would be this much of a wild ride?