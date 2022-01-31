RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Shares Literal Receipt Amid Claims She Faked Father's Memorial

If you've been watching "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" as faithfully as we have, you'll know that some of the women have been speculating that Meredith Marks didn't have a memorial for her father, but only pretended to so as to get out of riding with the rest of them in the party van to their Vail trip. This was the accusation that caused Meredith to spend a morning in Zion shouting like "a complete lunatic" (her words, per Vulture), in pink silk pajamas.

But apparently, this rumor simply will not die. So, taking to her Twitter, Meredith posted the booking details from her hotel stay in Aspen, where the memorial for her dad was allegedly held. "Repulsive as it is, some are still commenting that I faked a memorial," Meredith wrote. "I am not the fake of the group. I answered the question the first night asked at the white party. I went to Aspen on 3/28, had the memorial on 3/29 and left for Vail that evening. Receipt below for my hotel."

While the confirmation email is not technically a "receipt," we'll let this one slide. Now Meredith can focus on different drama, like the accusations her former bestie Lisa Barlow let slip while on hot mic. "Fake Meredith is a piece of s**t," Barlow said. Barlow also called her a "garbage whore" who has "f****d half of New York." Meredith's response? "Maybe it's projecting," she told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live." Who knew Meredith would be this much of a wild ride?