Everything We Know About Jennie Nguyen's Firing From RHOSLC
Jennie Nguyen has brought a new scandal to "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." After one season on the show, Jennie caused a stir among fans when her old Facebook posts resurfaced. The posts saw Jennie bashing Black Lives Matter racial justice protesters in 2020. Jennie's comments shocked not only fans but her co-stars, who spoke out against the "RHOSLC" castmate's words. "BLACK LIVES MATTER and I will never stand beside or support anyone who says otherwise," Heather Gay wrote on Instagram condemning Jennie's stance.
Though Jennie later voiced on Instagram that she deleted the posts and has "since learned how offensive and hurtful" her words were, many didn't buy her apology — including "RHOSLC" star Jen Shah. "I am equally disappointed by the disingenuous apology that was issued," Jen wrote on Instagram. "Needless to say we have some real sh*t to talk about."
Talks about Jennie's future on the show were indeed going down behind the scenes amid the scandal. Bravo exec Andy Cohen addressed the situation on the January 24 episode of his Sirius XM show "Radio Andy," stating "there are many serious discussions happening right now about everything," per Page Six. Cohen agreed Jennie's posts were "upsetting" and "disgusting" and acknowledged Bravo's tepid approach to responding to fans' concerns about the racially insensitive cast member. "I can't address the situation right now, but it will be addressed very soon," Cohen assured listeners. Now, Bravo has issued a statement, officially firing Jennie from "RHOSLC."
Jennie Nguyen's time is up at Bravo
Bravo finally responded to the drama involving Jennie Nguyen's racist posts by announcing she won't be returning for "RHOSLC" Season 3. "Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be on the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,'" the network announced on Twitter. Bravo also acknowledged its shortcomings as a network handling the situation. "We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention," the statement reads. "Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions."
Now that Jennie was iced by production, "RHOSLC" may be scrambling to restructure its Season 3 cast since filming is underway. Controversial cast member Mary Cosby has reportedly not been a part of filming in late January for the new season, according to People. The news arrived shortly after it was reported that Mary skipped out on the "RHOSLC" Season 2 reunion taping. A source told Page Six that scandalized church leader Mary bailed on the reunion because she "did not want to confront the controversy surrounding her this season." Attending a "Housewives" reunion is a cardinal rule across franchises and missing one often means the cast member won't be asked back. The latest news could mean "RHOSLC" will be down two cast members as viewers await the next season.