Everything We Know About Jennie Nguyen's Firing From RHOSLC

Jennie Nguyen has brought a new scandal to "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." After one season on the show, Jennie caused a stir among fans when her old Facebook posts resurfaced. The posts saw Jennie bashing Black Lives Matter racial justice protesters in 2020. Jennie's comments shocked not only fans but her co-stars, who spoke out against the "RHOSLC" castmate's words. "BLACK LIVES MATTER and I will never stand beside or support anyone who says otherwise," Heather Gay wrote on Instagram condemning Jennie's stance.

Though Jennie later voiced on Instagram that she deleted the posts and has "since learned how offensive and hurtful" her words were, many didn't buy her apology — including "RHOSLC" star Jen Shah. "I am equally disappointed by the disingenuous apology that was issued," Jen wrote on Instagram. "Needless to say we have some real sh*t to talk about."

Talks about Jennie's future on the show were indeed going down behind the scenes amid the scandal. Bravo exec Andy Cohen addressed the situation on the January 24 episode of his Sirius XM show "Radio Andy," stating "there are many serious discussions happening right now about everything," per Page Six. Cohen agreed Jennie's posts were "upsetting" and "disgusting" and acknowledged Bravo's tepid approach to responding to fans' concerns about the racially insensitive cast member. "I can't address the situation right now, but it will be addressed very soon," Cohen assured listeners. Now, Bravo has issued a statement, officially firing Jennie from "RHOSLC."