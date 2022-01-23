RHOSLC's Jen Shah Slams Jennie Nguyen For Controversial Past

The "Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City" is heading toward a real icy Season 3 (hopefully!) after all the drama that's gone down lately. Reality star Jen Shah has a trial for money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud coming up in March, according to ABC News. It has affected Jen's marriage and possibly could affect her status on the show for future seasons. "I thought that my entire world was ending. Sharrieff felt like he wasn't being a positive influence in my life," Jen told co-star Lisa Barlow on "RHOSLC" (via Us Weekly). "Like, he couldn't help me. What I didn't realize was how I was acting and because I hadn't fully told him how I was feeling, it made him feel like he was the problem."

Another cast member, Mary Cosby, broke the cardinal rule of Bravo and skipped out on the Season 2 reunion special. An insider told Page Six that Mary didn't show up because she "did not want to confront the controversy surrounding her this season." The source also claimed that Mary was "terrified" to sit with the ladies and be confronted with the allegations surrounding her church group and her racism within the show. "This was the kiss of death for Mary," the source also shared.

However, a third cast member on "RHOSLC," Jennie Nguyen, is now in hot water after some of her problematic posts from an old Facebook page have resurfaced. After seeing those posts, Jen has some harsh truths she wants to address to Jennie.