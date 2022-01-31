Erika Jayne Seemingly Addresses Juicy RHOBH Rumor With New Photo

Not every "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" rumor is as it seems. After an explosive season in 2021, "RHOBH" Season 12 is set to be just as juicy after rumors began to swirl about events that took place between the Beverly Hills ladies while filming on a cast trip to Aspen, Colorado. Girls' trips have prompted some of the biggest "Housewives" brawls and a supposed eyewitness claimed that would be the case on the upcoming season of "RHOBH."

Twitter user AMT claimed to learn all the tea while stopping by an Aspen cafe where the ladies were dishing on the drama. "After a blow out fight last night; Erika [Jayne], Dorit [Kemsley] & Diana [Jenkins] have left the house and haven't been in contact with the other ladies," they wrote. A rumor posted by fan account Queens of Bravo further hinted at a rift in the group, claiming Erika Jayne bailed on the vacay after Lisa Rinna led a gang-up on Erika and accused her of self-medicating with "pills and alcohol," presumably to deal with her ongoing divorce and legal issues. Kathy Hilton fueled the talk of a nasty blow-up by commenting, "Please call me I need to get out of here now!!!!!" under her husband's Instagram photo while she was away with the ladies in Aspen, although the post and alleged comment have been deleted, according to Page Six.

As fans were expecting new details from the catfight to emerge, Erika posted a photo to social media that seemed to address all the rumors.