What We Know About The Sarah Palin Dating Rumors

Sarah Palin is no stranger to controversy in her personal life. More than a decade after her bid to be the vice president, the pandemic is putting the former public figure in the hot seat again for her apparent disregard for COVID-19 guidelines. New York City Mayor Eric Adams was less than impressed by Palin's behavior. A spokesman from his office had this to say: "By repeatedly flouting CDC guidelines, Ms. Palin has shown a complete disregard for the health and safety of small business workers and her fellow patrons."

That's because, according to People, Palin was spotted at Elio's Eatery in Manhattan (which risked a $1000 fine for letting Palin eat indoors) last week with former NHL star Ron Duguay following her second positive COVID-19 test. Duguay was married to former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kim Alexis for 20 years before their 2016 divorce. While reportedly single, Duguay is certainly the protective sort. According to the Daily Mail, a photographer approached their dinner party, saying, "Are any of you guys concerned that she tested positive for COVID? I'm just curious."

At that point, Duguay got up from his seat, approached the photographer, and asked him, "Are you looking for trouble?" and knocked the guy's camera from his hand. Romance rumors about Palin and Duguay have been swirling since the incident, although a source who's close to Palin swears the two are "just friends." Page Six reports, however, that they've been an item since late last year.