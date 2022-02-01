Kathie Lee Gifford's Reaction To Hoda Kotb's Breakup Is Exactly What We'd Expect

Broadcast journalist Hoda Kotb dropped a bomb when she announced her split from businessman Joel Schiffman on the January 31 episode of the "Today" show. "Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends," Kotb revealed about the couple's decision to call off the engagement.

Upon delivering the shocking news, however, Kotb was met with a flurry of support from both viewers and her colleagues. "I can't think of anybody stronger. Everyday. But to watch bravery, courageous — but also to tell the truth," Kotb's co-anchor and right-hand woman, Jenna Bush Hager responded in admiration while hearing the news on-air. Meanwhile, "Today" show correspondent and fashion journalist, Bobbie Thomas, took to social media to rally behind Kotb. "Love you soo much @hodakotb your grace and kindness is beyond," Thomas penned. But the support didn't stop there as Kotb's broadcast bestie, Kathie Lee Gifford, also got in on the action with her own uplifting message!