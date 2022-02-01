The Real Reason Rachel Maddow Is Taking A Hiatus From Her Show

Rachel Maddow announced she's taking time away from hosting "The Rachel Maddow Show" during the January 31 broadcast. The beloved talk show host has previously expressed a desire to cut back her hours, as she revealed during a 2019 interview with The New York Times. "I'm realizing now ... that it's fine to work long days," she said. "But it's not good for you to work incessant long days, five days a week, 50 weeks a year for 10 years." In August 2021, Maddow signed a multi-million dollar deal with MSNBC to move from a nightly show to a weekly show.

The Daily Mail reported that Maddow would keep hosting her MSNBC show for another year, but there were "heated" negotiations before the agreement was done. Reportedly, Maddow was considering going to another network or starting a media company before the new contract. The popular MSNBC host wanted more "freedom, time for her personal life, and for other projects."

However, there is a bit more that went into Maddow's decision to take a short break from her show in the meantime.