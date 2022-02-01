Dwayne Johnson Seemingly Takes Side In Joe Rogan's Spotify Controversy
Joe Rogan is receiving support from some high-profile celebrities after pledging to shift gears on "The Joe Rogan Experience." The UFC commentator and former "Fear Factor" host took to Instagram on January 30 to discuss the Spotify debacle ensued by artist Neil Young — who abruptly took his music down from the streaming service, citing the spread of COVID-19 misinformation and naming Rogan as a culprit, per Variety.
Rogan, who is known for hosting controversial guests (namely vaccine skeptic Dr. Robert Malone, amongst others), has been scrutinized for allowing contentious takes to be voiced throughout the pandemic. The host himself has even advocated for the use of Ivermectin as a valid COVID-19 treatment, despite the FDA advising against it. In his Instagram video, Rogan stated, "I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people's perspectives so that we can maybe find a better point of view." He further added, "I don't want to just show the contrary opinion to what the narrative is."
Rogan received an outpouring of support in the comments section — with actor Dominic Monaghan writing, "Good for you Joe, for inspiring other to always be improving and reminding us to have humility in all aspects of our life." Former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter Ben Askren also chimed in, stating, "Keep killing it Joe." He also received praise from elsewhere in the wrestling/entertainment realm — from none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
The Rock laid on the praise for Joe Rogan
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a man of many hats. An actor, entertainer, professional wrestler, businessman — and now, Joe Rogan supporter. After Rogan shared a near-10 minute Instagram video announcing his intentions to change "The Joe Rogan Experience," The Rock offered his thoughts and praised Rogan's actions.
"Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you," Johnson wrote in his comment. The comment comes after Rogan's controversial COVID-19 takes, despite Johnson being an ardent supporter of masks, vaccines, and all safety precautions amidst the pandemic. In September 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19, The Rock shared an Instagram post advising all to "Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings."
In May 2021, The Rock even shared a picture of him getting the second shot of his COVID-19 vaccine and expressed gratitude for health care workers amidst the pandemic. "Mahalo to my long time ace @_amarcules and all our front line health care warriors here in the US and around the world," he wrote. "The more intel I come to understand the more work I realize we have in front of us."