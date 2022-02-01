Dwayne Johnson Seemingly Takes Side In Joe Rogan's Spotify Controversy

Joe Rogan is receiving support from some high-profile celebrities after pledging to shift gears on "The Joe Rogan Experience." The UFC commentator and former "Fear Factor" host took to Instagram on January 30 to discuss the Spotify debacle ensued by artist Neil Young — who abruptly took his music down from the streaming service, citing the spread of COVID-19 misinformation and naming Rogan as a culprit, per Variety.

Rogan, who is known for hosting controversial guests (namely vaccine skeptic Dr. Robert Malone, amongst others), has been scrutinized for allowing contentious takes to be voiced throughout the pandemic. The host himself has even advocated for the use of Ivermectin as a valid COVID-19 treatment, despite the FDA advising against it. In his Instagram video, Rogan stated, "I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people's perspectives so that we can maybe find a better point of view." He further added, "I don't want to just show the contrary opinion to what the narrative is."

Rogan received an outpouring of support in the comments section — with actor Dominic Monaghan writing, "Good for you Joe, for inspiring other to always be improving and reminding us to have humility in all aspects of our life." Former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter Ben Askren also chimed in, stating, "Keep killing it Joe." He also received praise from elsewhere in the wrestling/entertainment realm — from none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.