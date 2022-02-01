Fans Notice One Major Detail Missing From Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady had one heck of a career in the NFL, and many are sad to see him go. Following rumors that he would retire after the 2021-2022 season — as well as additional rumors that he wanted to play until he was 50, per Sports Boston — Brady confirmed the news on February 1. In a lengthy post shared on his Instagram account, the University of Michigan alum shared that he would be moving on from the NFL.

Brady shared a photo of himself sporting a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey and followed the image with a few slides of text. "This is difficult for me to write but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," he wrote. "I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention." The 44-year-old added that he had done a lot of reflecting over the past few weeks before arriving at his decision. "I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes," he wrote.

Brady also thanked the fans, the Tampa Bay Bucs organization, and his coaches. He concluded the post with a tribute to his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and his three kids. But there was one group in particular who Brady forgot to thank — and a lot of people are fuming.