Savannah Guthrie Gets Quite Candid On Her Past Single Life

Savannah Guthrie shared that she has never been a fan of New Year's Eve on the February 1 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," prompting the host to ask if the "possibility of kissing a stranger" when the clock strikes midnight was ever appealing. Guthrie smiled and interjected with, "Can I tell you something, though? I didn't need New Year's Eve to kiss strangers." Barrymore shrieked in delight at her friend's admission.

"I did not need an occasion to like, you know, make out," Guthrie continued, expressing that she did not want to make "the wrong impression," but fully leaning into describing herself as a "makeout bandit." Barrymore could relate to the kissing confidence in their younger years and when musing that they both miss those days, Guthrie pointed out that the currently single host could very well relive the glory. "You can make out all the time! I'll be your wing-woman," she said.

The chat between the two happily went from kissing to accessorizing to Guthrie thinking about getting her first tattoo. Barrymore eagerly offered to get one with her and they swapped ideas. "We are going to get a tattoo together," Guthrie confirmed to her Today co-hosts. Al Roker suggested a frying pan for her cooking show "Starting from Scratch" and Carson Daly teased her about picking out the right font style. It looks like turning 50 has inspired an adventurous streak for Guthrie and we're excited to see that tattoo.