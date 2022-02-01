Royal Expert Weighs In On New Poll Comparing Kate And Meghan's Popularity In America - Exclusive

Kate Middleton's popularity is not just restricted to the U.K. As it turns out, the Duchess of Cambridge's influence is felt internationally, as a new poll from To Di For Daily confirms she's America's most popular duchess! Conducted alongside Branded Research, the outlet's poll notes nearly seven in 10 Americans (68.2%) view Kate favorably, whereas Meghan Markle clocks in with 31.8%.

Kinsey Schofield, entertainment reporter, royal correspondent, and founder of To Di For Daily, exclusively told Nicki Swift, "Both women are fantastic, but Kate seems to dominate when it comes to favorability in America." In terms of why Kate grabbed the top spot, Schofield remarked, "Kate is graceful, stoic, with immortal beauty," adding, "it certainly helps that we have had almost 2 decades to get to know her."

"Catherine reminds me of Princess Diana when she is engaging with children, but she is much more like Queen Elizabeth II," the expert continued. "Kate is so humble in her work and serves quietly... [and] seems attainable while being so realistically unattainable." Schofield also praised "the way that she dresses, the way she communicates over Zoom, the way she talks about motherhood, and the way she takes and shares photos of her babies like a proud PTA Mom."

Plus, American fans can't wait until the Cambridges are back on U.S. soil. "Americans are thrilled to see William and Kate return to the states for The Earthshot Prize!" Schofield concluded. In November, Prince William presented the Earthshot Prize finalists at the COP26 climate summit and called them "the brightest and boldest amongst us," per People.