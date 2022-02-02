Gisele Bündchen's Reaction To Tom Brady Retiring Includes Special Detail About Their Relationship

Gisele Bündchen continues to show her support for husband Tom Brady — now more than ever after the athlete announced his retirement. In case you missed it, the legendary NFL quarterback took to Instagram on February 1 to announce that he will stop playing after 22 seasons. "This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," he wrote. "My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

While Bündchen has been nothing but supportive of her husband's thriving football career, there were still fans that blamed her for his retirement, going as far as spewing sexist comments. Unbeknownst to these people, Bündchen has been selfless enough to take a backseat on her career as a sought-after model for Brady. Of course, there are fans who recognize that, too. "He couldn't have done it without you. Behind every successful man, there is a woman!!" declared one Twitter user. "Thank you Gisele.

And now that he's decided to retire, she made it clear that she's supportive of his decision, too — even revealing a sweet ritual they shared while on the way to game days.