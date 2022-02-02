Gisele Bündchen's Reaction To Tom Brady Retiring Includes Special Detail About Their Relationship
Gisele Bündchen continues to show her support for husband Tom Brady — now more than ever after the athlete announced his retirement. In case you missed it, the legendary NFL quarterback took to Instagram on February 1 to announce that he will stop playing after 22 seasons. "This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," he wrote. "My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."
While Bündchen has been nothing but supportive of her husband's thriving football career, there were still fans that blamed her for his retirement, going as far as spewing sexist comments. Unbeknownst to these people, Bündchen has been selfless enough to take a backseat on her career as a sought-after model for Brady. Of course, there are fans who recognize that, too. "He couldn't have done it without you. Behind every successful man, there is a woman!!" declared one Twitter user. "Thank you Gisele.
And now that he's decided to retire, she made it clear that she's supportive of his decision, too — even revealing a sweet ritual they shared while on the way to game days.
Gisele Bündchen reveals she and Tom Brady would listen to a 'special champions playlist' on game days
Gisele Bündchen proves that she is Tom Brady's number one fan through a heartwarming tribute. The model took to Twitter to share a lengthy post — written in both English and Portuguese — to congratulate him on his achievements and take a trip down memory lane. "What a ride my love!" she wrote. "So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn't know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!"
She also shared a sweet tidbit, a little ritual they did whenever Brady had a game. "We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game," she continued. "As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss."
Bündchen is and has always been Brady's top cheerleader. "I want him to be very fulfilled," she said in "Man in the Arena," explaining her decision to take it slow in modeling for Brady. "I felt like very fulfilled in my career, so I felt like I was okay to kind of take the back seat, and I wanted him to have all the room that he needed to perform at his best because I knew that he wasn't going to be happy if he didn't."