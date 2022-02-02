Lisa Ling Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Joy Behar's On-Set Behavior
Comedian Joy Behar is no shrinking violet — as strongly evidenced by her on-air demeanor at ABC's "The View."
"Well, I've gotten in trouble a few times on the show," Behar told People in September 2021 while reminiscing on her then 23 seasons with the famous daytime talk show. "I've had to apologize, which I'm happy to do in order to save mine and everybody else's job. I don't care. Even if I don't mean it, I'll do it. Even if I look like I'm in a hostage takeover, I'll still do it, because if you don't do it, you lose your job and everybody else's," she continued. "You have a bunch of women who speak their minds and enjoy the blowback. That's our stock-in-trade," she added about the unique on-air chemistry between the ever-changing gaggle of co-hosts.
But now it appears journalist and former "The View" co-host Lisa Ling is echoing those sentiments and confirming what we suspected about the on-air host all along...
Lisa Ling claims Joy Behar told her she was talking too much
"The View" OG Joy Behar has no qualms about telling her co-hosts to pipe down.
As you may recall, Lisa Ling returned to her old stomping grounds at "The View" in January as a guest co-host on the show. According to Ling, however, she was quickly reminded of how it really goes down while discussing hot topics with the likes of co-hosts Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sarah Haines. "You really have to express your opinion so vociferously on that show, and in the age of social media, you're just scrutinized so severely," Ling lamented to host Jimmy Kimmel during a January 31 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live." But that's not all. According to Ling, she was further reminded of the dynamic when Behar scolded her. "During a commercial break, Joy [Behar] did tell me that I was talking too much," she confessed. YIKES.
Perhaps Behar was simply trying to give Ling some friendly professional advice? We'll let you be the judge of that...