Lisa Ling Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Joy Behar's On-Set Behavior

Comedian Joy Behar is no shrinking violet — as strongly evidenced by her on-air demeanor at ABC's "The View."

"Well, I've gotten in trouble a few times on the show," Behar told People in September 2021 while reminiscing on her then 23 seasons with the famous daytime talk show. "I've had to apologize, which I'm happy to do in order to save mine and everybody else's job. I don't care. Even if I don't mean it, I'll do it. Even if I look like I'm in a hostage takeover, I'll still do it, because if you don't do it, you lose your job and everybody else's," she continued. "You have a bunch of women who speak their minds and enjoy the blowback. That's our stock-in-trade," she added about the unique on-air chemistry between the ever-changing gaggle of co-hosts.

But now it appears journalist and former "The View" co-host Lisa Ling is echoing those sentiments and confirming what we suspected about the on-air host all along...