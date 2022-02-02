Michel Gill Talks Working With Downton Abbey's Creator On The Gilded Age - Exclusive

Working on HBO's "The Gilded Age" was an easy decision for Michel Gill, and getting the chance to work with "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes was most definitely a highlight. "Oh my God, he's just delightful," Gill told Nicki Swift. "Now because of COVID, he couldn't be on set a whole lot. And he was traveling back and forth to the U.K., and he had to be very careful. Everybody had to be very careful. So unless it was absolutely necessary, if it was necessary, the set was very limited." However, that didn't stop him from being actively involved in the process. "He was always watching on a monitor, always had notes, if he had them," Gill continued. "Whenever he did come to set, he couldn't have been more delightful. Again, it's just like, 'Hello!' What a body of work."

Gill noted it was the writing on "The Gilded Age" that made his job as an actor a joy to do. "But when you're given a script like this by a guy who knows what he's doing, and who knows character, and who knows story, these lines just flowed into me," Gill revealed, comparing it to his experiences on "Mr. Robot" and "House of Cards." Gill concluded, "I've been very, very lucky lately, not to struggle learning lines. And that's just an indication of how brilliant the writing is."

Watch Michel Gill in "The Gilded Age" on HBO and HBO Max every Monday. "The Dropout" is set to hit Hulu on March 3, 2022.